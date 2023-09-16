Many people do not know the Thai flag, Thailand

Bangkok: With hundreds of countries around the world, it is not surprising that there is some overlap in the color scheme and design of national flags. But how well are travelers able to recognize the different flags?

Flags are an important symbol of national identity and can be a source of pride for many people. But how much do we know about their flags?

To find out, Travelbag, a specialist travel company, asked 2,000 adults to name the country represented by a selection of flags from around the world. The survey revealed which flags people have the most difficulty dealing with.

The Thai flag ranks third on the list of most misidentified flags. More than four in five participants (84 percent) could not name the flag correctly.

The Indonesian flag tops the list of most misidentified flags: 88 percent cannot identify it. The red and white colors of the Indonesian flag led nearly one in four people (23 percent) to believe it was the Polish flag.

Next to the United Kingdom flag, the Canadian flag was the most popular flag: nearly 90 percent of adults correctly identified the maple leaf flag.

Despite being popular vacation destinations, more than 80 percent of participants had difficulty recognizing the flags of the Canary Islands, Thailand and Puerto Rico.

Other flags in the top ten that were not correctly identified include the Bahamas, Philippines, Dominican Republic, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

Natalie Watson, Brand Marketing and Campaigns Director at Travelbag, commented: “The best way to improve your knowledge of national flags is to explore some of the beautiful destinations they represent. As you travel, you will be surrounded by flags and have the opportunity to learn more about their history and symbolism. You will also learn about the culture and customs of the countries they represent.” You visit it, which gives you a deeper understanding of its flags.

The Thai national flag, with its five horizontal red, white and blue stripes, was a mystery to 84% of Britons.

A fun fact about the Thai flag is that it wasn’t always these colors – in the 17th century it was red with a white elephant in the middle. Elephants have been a symbol of Thai culture for hundreds of years, but unfortunately, deforestation has made them an endangered species.

Fortunately, in 2017, the National Parks Department announced that the number of wild elephants in Thailand had increased by 7 to 10 percent, indicating a more optimistic future for the country’s most valuable animal.

methodology

Travelbag surveyed 2,000 Britons and asked them to identify 35 of the world’s most famous landmarks through photos. In addition, they were asked to locate each of these landmarks and name the flag of 34 of the most popular holiday destinations. The study was conducted in August 2023.