‘Many insulation materials are at risk of fire’ – Science and Technology

The fire expert from the professional fire brigade said that the insulation material in insulated, climate-friendly buildings can act like fire accelerators.
Buildings with climate-friendly insulation are at risk of fire due to the insulation materials used. They can act like fire accelerators, said Francesca Monti, a fire expert from the Bolzano fire brigade.
As in the high-rise buildings that caught fire in Milan, materials that are excellent insulators are often used and, due to their composition, act as fire accelerators even if there is a flight of sparks. In light of the significant interest in building or renovating in a climate-friendly manner, guidelines have been issued. There is an ordinance from 2019 as well as a guide developed by the Bureau of Fire Prevention in collaboration with the Climate House Agency. However, there is no guarantee, Monty assures.
(f/ge)