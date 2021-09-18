ManCity’s Pep Guardiola talks about his resignation after fans angered

1/5 Please more fans! Pep Guardiola would like more support in Manchester.

2/5 Last Wednesday against Leipzig in the first division, the stadium was far from sold out.



4/5 Guardiola takes newcomer Jack Grealish to his chest.

5/5 And the star coach has clear instructions for Riyad Mahrez.

What is happening in Manchester? The city actually has nothing to complain about. After losing the start of the season, they managed to catch up and scored three straight wins. Even in the Champions League, the first three are a fact. But coach Pep Guardiola (50) threatens to resign.

What happened? After winning 6:3 at home against RB Leipzig in the first division, the star coach upset his fans. Guardiola complained of a lack of support, as “only” there were just over 38,000 spectators in the stadium (55,000 capacity) when the Bulls played. “Please, we need the fans next Saturday because we will be tired by then,” the Catalan said.

No apology from Babe

These words seem to have taken followers down the wrong path. The coach should focus on his work, counters Kevin Parker, General Secretary of the Citizens Supporters Association. “He just can’t understand the difficulty some people have in coming to a league game at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.”

In addition, they are still in a pandemic situation and ticket prices are also an issue in some cases. “I don’t understand why Pep Guardiola commented on that,” Parker said.

The coach’s answer is not long in coming. “I don’t have a problem with the fans. “If I had one, I would quit,” Guardiola said. He wouldn’t even apologize to Parker.