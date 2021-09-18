sport

ManCity’s Pep Guardiola talks about his resignation after fans angered

September 18, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Please more fans! Pep Guardiola would like more support in Manchester.

    Last Wednesday against Leipzig in the first division, the stadium was far from sold out.

    Guardiola takes newcomer Jack Grealish to his chest.

    And the star coach has clear instructions for Riyad Mahrez.

What is happening in Manchester? The city actually has nothing to complain about. After losing the start of the season, they managed to catch up and scored three straight wins. Even in the Champions League, the first three are a fact. But coach Pep Guardiola (50) threatens to resign.

What happened? After winning 6:3 at home against RB Leipzig in the first division, the star coach upset his fans. Guardiola complained of a lack of support, as “only” there were just over 38,000 spectators in the stadium (55,000 capacity) when the Bulls played. “Please, we need the fans next Saturday because we will be tired by then,” the Catalan said.

