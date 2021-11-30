Manchester United confirm: Rangnick’s debut has been postponed

MUNICH/MANCHESTER – New team manager Ralph Rangnick will celebrate his debut on the sidelines at English soccer champions Manchester United this weekend at the earliest.

As confirmed by the Red Devils, the squad surrounding superstar Cristiano Ronaldo against Arsenal will be taken care of again by interim coach Michael Carrick on Thursday (9.15pm in the live video on ran.de).

Rangnick could be off the bench for United for the first time against Crystal Palace on Sunday (3pm on ran.de’s live video).

Welcome to Manchester United, Ralph Rangnick#MUFC – Manchester United (ManUtd) November 29, 2021

Work Permit Delays Start Rangnicks

The background to the delay is that Rangnick must first obtain the required work permit. This is becoming more difficult with the UK leaving the European Union. In addition, according to the media, new rules related to the epidemic are making entry even more difficult.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Rangnick, 63, had been appointed to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Bundesliga coach will take care of United until the end of the season and then serve the club as a sports advisor for two years.

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League after 13 games.

