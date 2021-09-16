science

Mammoths must be brought back to life – MANN.TV

September 16, 2021
Faye Stephens

Science: Mammoths must be brought back to life – as we know, science never stops. Now researchers are coming up with something that sounds more than crazy: they want to bring back an animal that became extinct thousands of years ago – the woolly mammoth.

According to consistent media reports, Colossal, which specializes in genetic research, wants to put this seemingly crazy project into action. With a budget of approximately $15 million. The researchers’ plan is to take the massive DNA from eternal ice and cross it with those of Asian elephants.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *