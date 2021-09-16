Mammoths must be brought back to life – MANN.TV

Science: Mammoths must be brought back to life – as we know, science never stops. Now researchers are coming up with something that sounds more than crazy: they want to bring back an animal that became extinct thousands of years ago – the woolly mammoth.

According to consistent media reports, Colossal, which specializes in genetic research, wants to put this seemingly crazy project into action. With a budget of approximately $15 million. The researchers’ plan is to take the massive DNA from eternal ice and cross it with those of Asian elephants.

The first baby of the mammoth elephant in six years?

Embryos must be carried either artificially or by the mother animals themselves. Researchers hope to have “created” the first baby mammoth elephant in the next six years. George Church, a Harvard University professor and co-founder of Colossal, said:guardian“:

“Our goal is to build an elephant that is cold-resistant, but that will look and act like a mammoth. Not because we’re trying to fool anyone, but because we want something that is functionally equivalent to a mammoth. An animal that enjoys its time at minus 40 degrees and does all the things that elephants and mammoths do — especially pushing trees.”

Mammut 2.0 for the arctic tundra

If this project is successful, the researchers will want to move Mammoth 2.0 to the south arctic tundra. For the scientists involved, the success of resuscitating the mammoth would also be a service to the environment. In accordance with this, not only endangered populations of Asian elephants will be re-nourished, but hybrid mammoths will also be beneficial to tundra habitats.

But there are also plenty of headwinds in terms of reviving extinct animals. Time will tell whether we’ll see mammoths trampling on Earth again in the near future, or whether it’s just an obsession with researchers.

those: build.de