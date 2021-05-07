Mama Mia! Italy is grappling with a pizza machine

France Press agency 1/7 Locals are amazed: a pizza machine!

Keystone-sda.ch 2/7 It looks like real pizza.

France Press agency 3/7 The machine does not fall well with everyone.







Keystone-sda.ch 7/7 The device is also the subject of conversation.

24 hours a day, seven days a week, Mr. Go promises four different pizzas ranging from € 4.50 to € 6 with “fresh ingredients” in just three minutes. About 900 pieces have already been sold, says Massimo Bocolo, who developed the idea.

With his machine, Boccolo doesn’t want to compete with the almost sacred tradition of pizza in Italy, which is usually associated with the pizza maker kneading with an oven and stone oven.

Buccolo says what comes out of Mr. Go after three minutes is a ‘different product’ and cannot be compared to pizza, because you naturally compromise on prep time. The machine is intended for people who have little time and do not necessarily want to sit somewhere with other people. Plus, he opens its doors late, when everything else is finished, and makes pizza endlessly.

Legend has it that Raphael Esposito baked the first pizza in Naples in 1889. At the request of King Umberto I, he had to serve it to his wife, Margarita. Topped with green basil, white mozzarella and red tomatoes, symbolizing the colors of the Italian flag. This variety, known as pizza margarita, remains among the most popular to this day.

“Failed!”

“I hope it tastes good,” says a mother who comes with her son on a Friday afternoon to get pizza from the machine for the first time. They were curious. Of course, “Mr. Go» has already made the rounds on social media.