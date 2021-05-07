World

Mama Mia! Italy is grappling with a pizza machine

May 8, 2021
Esmond Barker
  Locals are amazed: a pizza machine!

    France Press agency

    1/7

    Locals are amazed: a pizza machine!

  It looks like real pizza.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    2/7

    It looks like real pizza.

  The machine does not fall well with everyone.

    France Press agency

    3/7

    The machine does not fall well with everyone.

  The device is also the subject of conversation.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    7/7

    The device is also the subject of conversation.

24 hours a day, seven days a week, Mr. Go promises four different pizzas ranging from € 4.50 to € 6 with “fresh ingredients” in just three minutes. About 900 pieces have already been sold, says Massimo Bocolo, who developed the idea.

With his machine, Boccolo doesn’t want to compete with the almost sacred tradition of pizza in Italy, which is usually associated with the pizza maker kneading with an oven and stone oven.

Publication date: May 7, 2021, 6:52 pm

Last update: May 7, 2021, 7:36 PM

