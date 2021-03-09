Magnetism and Its Magnetic Fields – The Spectrum of Science

science

March 9, 2021
Faye Stephens

Magnetic stars are neutron stars with magnetic fields 100 to 1,000 times stronger than those of typical pulsars (see “Vortex Around a Magnetic Star”). They can cause mysterious short radio flashes and provide energy for exotic supernovae. However, the origin of their extreme domains is controversial. With a new paradigm, it is now possible to show how, when fast spinning neutron stars form, an initially weak magnetic field grows into a magnetic force.

