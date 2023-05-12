Mae Mueller – Song, Lyrics, Chance of Success

Liverpool’s famous music metropolis hosts the 67th Eurovision Song Contest. 26 nations battle it out on Saturday for the ESC title 2023. We present the participants and their songs – here: May Mueller from United Kingdom.
ESC in the UK: Statistics and Prospects
- ESC Participation: 65 (including Liverpool 2023)
- ESC wins: 5 (1967, 1969, 1976, 1981, 1997)
- Prediction 2023: The bookmakers have it United Kingdom Currently one 1 percent chance to win. Status: 05/11/2023
This is Mae Mueller
25-year-old London singer/songwriter May Muller competes for ESC host Great Britain. The artist appeared in the music video for Mika’s hit “Grace Kelly” in 2007, but let her career decline a bit before starting to release her own songs at the age of 19. Meanwhile, requests for his songs on streaming services are in the billions.
This is the song
Her song “I Wrote a Song” is a bitter reckoning with an unfaithful and complicated ex-boyfriend. It is a dance song with a catchy chorus. He follows in big footsteps at the ESC: in 2022, British candidate Sam Ryder finished second.
The lyrics to “I Wrote a Song” are:
When you said you left
To work on your mental health
You didn’t mention fraud
You kept it to yourself.
I’m so mad
Get yourself out of your house
Everyone should see.
I wanted to trash your pen
Tell all your friends
How cruel you have been to me.
Instead I wrote a song
About how you did me wrong
I could have cried at home
And spent the night alone.
Instead I wrote a song
I feel so much better now
My girls and I are out
And we all sing along.
Instead I wrote a song.
Instead I wrote a song.
I was quiet and calm
My mom would be so proud
I was ready for a sentence baby
Instead I wrote them all down.
Oh I was
Get yourself out of your house
Everyone should see.
I wanted to trash your pen
Tell all your friends
How cruel you have been to me.
Instead I wrote a song
About how you did me wrong
I could have cried at home
And spent the night alone.
Instead I wrote a song
I feel so much better now
My girls and I are out
And we all sing along.
Instead I wrote a song.
Instead I wrote a song.
Let’s celebrate
Dance
I thought my heart would break…
Instead I wrote a song
About how you did me wrong
I could have cried at home
And spent the night alone.
Instead I wrote a song
I feel so much better now
My girls and I are out
And we all sing along.
Instead I wrote a song
(Lyrics: Karen Poole, May Muller, Louise Thompson)
