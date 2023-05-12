Mae Mueller – Song, Lyrics, Chance of Success

Liverpool’s famous music metropolis hosts the 67th Eurovision Song Contest. 26 nations battle it out on Saturday for the ESC title 2023. We present the participants and their songs – here: May Mueller from United Kingdom.

ESC in the UK: Statistics and Prospects

ESC Participation: 65 (including Liverpool 2023)

ESC wins: 5 (1967, 1969, 1976, 1981, 1997)

Prediction 2023: The bookmakers have it United Kingdom Currently one 1 percent chance to win. Status: 05/11/2023

This is Mae Mueller

25-year-old London singer/songwriter May Muller competes for ESC host Great Britain. The artist appeared in the music video for Mika’s hit “Grace Kelly” in 2007, but let her career decline a bit before starting to release her own songs at the age of 19. Meanwhile, requests for his songs on streaming services are in the billions.

This is the song

Her song “I Wrote a Song” is a bitter reckoning with an unfaithful and complicated ex-boyfriend. It is a dance song with a catchy chorus. He follows in big footsteps at the ESC: in 2022, British candidate Sam Ryder finished second.

The lyrics to “I Wrote a Song” are:

When you said you left

To work on your mental health

You didn’t mention fraud

You kept it to yourself.

I’m so mad

Get yourself out of your house

Everyone should see.

I wanted to trash your pen

Tell all your friends

How cruel you have been to me.

Instead I wrote a song

About how you did me wrong

I could have cried at home

And spent the night alone.

Instead I wrote a song

I feel so much better now

My girls and I are out

And we all sing along.

Instead I wrote a song.

Instead I wrote a song.

I was quiet and calm

My mom would be so proud

I was ready for a sentence baby

Instead I wrote them all down.

Oh I was

Get yourself out of your house

Everyone should see.

I wanted to trash your pen

Tell all your friends

How cruel you have been to me.

Instead I wrote a song

About how you did me wrong

I could have cried at home

And spent the night alone.

Instead I wrote a song

I feel so much better now

My girls and I are out

And we all sing along.

Instead I wrote a song.

Instead I wrote a song.

Let’s celebrate

Dance

I thought my heart would break…

Instead I wrote a song

About how you did me wrong

I could have cried at home

And spent the night alone.

Instead I wrote a song

I feel so much better now

My girls and I are out

And we all sing along.

Instead I wrote a song

(Lyrics: Karen Poole, May Muller, Louise Thompson)