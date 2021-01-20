Madrid explosion: 3 dead and several wounded, as a result of an explosion that rocked the Spanish capital

The blast, which occurred in a building on Toledo Street, caused extensive damage, according to a video footage released by the Emergency Information Service in Madrid City Hall, Emergencias Madrid.

Pictures from the scene showed that part of the exterior wall had been torn off several floors of the building, making the rooms exposed. Debris covered the parked vehicles and the street below, and a metal street sign could be seen deformed on the ground.

The service said that at least four floors were affected by the blast and that firefighters were evacuating people from the area.

Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida told reporters that the building may be subject to collapse. “Many people are being treated (for injuries) of varying severity,” he said.