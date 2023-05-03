Maddie McCann missing for 16 years: Parents make statement

16th anniversary Maddie McCann’s parents make a new statement on Facebook On May 3, 2007, three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared from a holiday resort in Portugal. The parents are still in the dark about their daughter’s fate. published May 3, 2023 at 7:43 pm

Madeleine, who was three when she disappeared from a resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, is just under 20 today. Police investigations are ongoing and we await a breakthrough. The couple also uploaded a poem by Claire Boland called "Contradiction" which "moved us deeply."

The fate of three-year-old Madeleine McCann of 16 years ago has not been clarified.

To celebrate the sad anniversary, Maddie’s parents released a statement on Facebook.

The pair hope to make a breakthrough in the investigation.

the Madeleine McCann’s parents In a new statement marking the 16th anniversary of the disappearance of their daughter, Maddie, they said they were “very anxiously awaiting a breakthrough.” Kate and Jerry McCann said Maddie is “still very much missing”. At the same time, they did not give up hope of ever seeing their daughter again.

In a post on the official Search for Madeleine campaign Facebook page, the British couple wrote: “Still missing…still very much missing.”

“It’s hard to find the words”

“It’s hard to find words to describe how we feel,” Maddie’s parents said. He added, “The police investigation is ongoing and we are waiting for a breakthrough. Thank you all for your support – it really helps.”

The couple also uploaded a poem by Claire Boland called “Contradiction” which “moved us deeply.” Madeleine, who was three when she disappeared from a resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, is just under 20 today. The couple always hoped to find Madeleine alive and well.

German citizen with a criminal record for sexual offences Christian Bruckner is considered the prime suspect In the case of Madeleine McCann. In a letter from prison, he confessed to several crimes. But in Maddy’s case, he maintained his innocence.

