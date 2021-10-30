Macron sees Britain’s credibility at risk

“If you spend years negotiating a contract, and then after a few months you do the opposite of what has been outlined in areas that are less favorable to you, that is not a good sign of credibility,” Macron told the Financial Times. Friday.

After Brexit, Paris and London entered into a heated dispute over fishing rights. They accuse the other of violating the Brexit trade agreement concluded late last year over fishing licenses in British waters. France accuses the United Kingdom of not granting sufficient fishing permits to French ships.

In addition, London is arguing with Brussels over the Northern Ireland protocol to the Brexit agreement. This stipulates that no customs controls should be implemented between Northern Ireland, which belongs to Great Britain, and Ireland, which is a member of the European Union, in order not to jeopardize the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Instead, there should be controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. However, critics believe this creates a de facto border within the United Kingdom and is straining supplies to Northern Ireland.