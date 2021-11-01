Macron claims Morrison lied to him about the AUKUS submarine deal

Macron and Morrison were in Rome for the G-20 summit, the first meeting since then. Australia announces multi-billion dollar submarine deal It was announced in September with France as part of a new security alliance with the United States and Britain.
New security alliance called AUKUS could provide access to Australia atom u bot, He invaded Paris and witnessed the expulsion of French ambassadors from Washington and Canberra amid allegations that France had betrayed them.
I have great respect for your country. I have great respect and friendship for your people. I say if we have respect you have to be honest then follow that and move on. He said. Macron told a team of Australian journalists who had traveled.
When asked if he thought Morrison lied to him, Macron replied: “I don’t think so, I know.”
Speaking at a news conference in Rome later on Sunday, Morrison said he had never lied and explained to Macron before. Conventional submarines no longer meet Australia’s needs. He said work to mend the relationship had begun.
US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he believed France had been told to terminate the AUKUS agreement before it was announced and that dealing with the new security agreement was “tiresome.”
