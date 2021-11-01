Macron claims Morrison lied to him about the AUKUS submarine deal

Macron and Morrison were in Rome for the G-20 summit, the first meeting since then. Australia announces multi-billion dollar submarine deal It was announced in September with France as part of a new security alliance with the United States and Britain.

New security alliance called AUKUS could provide access to Australia atom u bot, He invaded Paris and witnessed the expulsion of French ambassadors from Washington and Canberra amid allegations that France had betrayed them.

I have great respect for your country. I have great respect and friendship for your people. I say if we have respect you have to be honest then follow that and move on. He said. Macron told a team of Australian journalists who had traveled.

When asked if he thought Morrison lied to him, Macron replied: “I don’t think so, I know.”