macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2 is available for developers

An apple macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta 2 was also made available to registered developers this evening. This new beta also comes two weeks after the previous and first beta of this upcoming update. macOS Monterey 12.1 will basically receive some urgently needed improvements and bug fixes.

Apple next night iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 2 as watchOS 8.3 Beta 2 It also made the second beta version of macOS Monterey available for download to all registered developers. Installation can be performed as usual in the system settings of the region ProgrammingUpdate can be started.

The first beta version of macOS Monterey 12.1 was distributed to registered developers two weeks ago, and there is already a public beta.

macOS Monterey 12.1 will improve overall performance

With the update to macOS Monterey 12.1, Apple will, among other things, modify the SharePlay functionality, currently available on Mac Not yet available. Additionally, this update will receive some much-needed improvements to overall stability, performance, and security.

macOS Monterey 12.1 is expected to be the last version to download for all users in a few weeks.

Did you notice anything new or changed in the new beta? Let us know in the comments.

