macOS 12.3 hints at ultra-wideband technology on the Mac | News

New beta versions of operating systems often fuel anticipation – especially when performing important functions associated with a high level of practical use. macOS 12.3, for example, improves the shoulder button compatibility of the well-known PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, allows password-free login thanks to Passkey, and provides Universal Control, a compelling tool that greatly simplifies controlling multiple iPads and Macs. The first beta also contains references to a technology that has so far been reserved for other Apple devices.

Is Ultra Broadband Coming to the Mac?

It’s sometimes forgotten that Apple actually installed a U1 chip in the iPhone 11: this brings ultra-wideband technology to the device – but at the time the iPhone 11 was released, the areas of application were still very limited. AirDrop took advantage of this, but there are now a few other features that take the chip into account. Your Mac has had to dispense with these benefits until now, but what could change: Loud 9to5Mac Found in the first beta of macOS 12.3 frameworks and system services to enable support for Ultra Wideband features. Of course, this feeds the assumption that Apple will supply a computer in the future with a corresponding chip and leaves room for speculation about possible areas of application.

Useful functions thanks to the U1 شريحة chip

In addition to AirDrop, current devices with the U1 above all benefit from greatly improved tracking: if you use an iPhone 11, 12 or 13 to track an AirTag, you will receive detailed directions to identify the label. It’s questionable whether the CarKey improvements will still be reserved exclusively for the iPhone and Apple Watch: if the Mac will receive widespread support and the user is in a checked out state, the car door will automatically unlock. It may be some time before this feature is implemented: Apple hasn’t equipped the iPad with this technology yet.