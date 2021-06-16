Lumix celebrates its 20th birthday

Lumix has gone beyond my teenage years. The Panasonic camera brand will celebrate its 20th birthday in 2021. To mark the occasion, the electronics company looks back at the history of the series, which began in 2001 as a collaboration between Panasonic, Leica and two digital cameras.

According to the press release, the name Lumix – made up of the words Lumi (light) and Mix (mix) – represents a blend of visual and digital knowledge and thus represents the areas of expertise of Panasonic and Leica.

Pioneering work: from DSLM to 4K video

Lumix has done some groundbreaking work in photography and video over the years. According to Communications in 2008, the launch of the world’s first digital system mirrorless (DSLM) camera was a landmark achievement. The Lumix DMC-G1 has been dispensed with an oscillating mirror. Compared to DSLR camera systems at the time, Panasonic was able to produce lighter, more compact bodies and lenses. At the same time, the DMC-G1 marked the beginning of the Micro Four Thirds Standard (MFT), which Panasonic created with Olympus and Sigma. Even today, the standard is not old: according to Micro Four Thirds More than 50 providers now support the open standard for system components. Panasonic itself continues to develop cameras on the basis of the standard. This year, a new top-of-the-line Lumix model will appear with the GH6.

Die Lumix DMC-G1 Template. (Source: commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/ File: Panasonic_Lumix_DMC-G1,_-28_Nov._2008_a.jpg#filelinks)

Just one year after the launch of the DMC-G1, Panasonic launched the Lumix GH1. According to the notification, this was a DSLM hybrid model. The camera was not only able to take pictures, but also recorded video at a high resolution of 25 frames per second. Lumix celebrated its next milestone in 2014 with the GH4, the world’s first hybrid system camera that can record 4k videos.

Announcement of the L-Mount Alliance

In 2019, Panasonic entered into another partnership. In conjunction with Leica and Sigma, Panasonic announced the “L-Mount Alliance”. Panasonic has released two system cameras with full-frame sensors: the S1 and the S1R. As stated in the announcement, the Lumix S1 was the first full-frame system camera with the ability to record 4k60p videos. EISA even named the Lumix DC-S1R the best “full-frame advanced camera 2019-2020”.

Despite the new alliance, Panasonic continues to provide users of the MFT standard with new products. Only in May 2021, the manufacturer announced the GH5 II and GH6, a new top model.