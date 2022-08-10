Lucid Dreams Studio announces soulmate Metroidvania Biomorph for PC and console

Studio Lucid Dreams today announced its upcoming adventure Biomorph, a bold and action-packed 2D Soul Metroidvania game set in a beautiful, hand-drawn sprawling 2D world where enemies are everywhere – and their powers are fair game.

In Biomorph, players must use their skills to explore a vast and diverse world. Solve puzzles and platforming challenges, fight deadly monsters and assume their forms to harness their power. But beware – every defeated creature can return with new and more threatening powers.

Players must rebuild the city of Blightmoor and befriend the residents to learn more about their origins and the origins of the town. Players will level up their character as they make their way through the sprawling areas surrounding the city, collecting new abilities, memorabilia and blueprints. The journey will reveal amazing and chilling facts about the origins of our hero.

Biomorph is slated to release in 2023 for PC and consoles. Discover more stories from Lucid Dreams Studio on their official website and on Twitter.