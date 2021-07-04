LucasArts summer begins with The Secret of Monkey Island • JPGAMES.DE

Prime Gaming has expanded the lineup for July 2021. Following the announcement of the six already announced games, including Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series, The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition is now also available.

It’s the start of LucasArts’ summer at Prime Gaming. You’ll follow the massive Monkey Island classics with other point-and-click classics like Sam & Max: Hit The Road and Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis.

If you don’t like Amazon too much, but are still interested in the classics: at GOG.com, you’ll find all three games running on current PCs and DRM-free. Monkey Island costs 8.29€*.

As with all other Prime Gaming free games, the titles will stay with players forever. As long as you have an active Prime subscription, of course. The new trailer introduces you to the current squad.

You can find the landing page here*, which clearly explains everything else and lists all the content you can get. On this page you can find Prime Gaming currently* Games available. If you don’t have Amazon Prime yet, You can test it for free for 30 days*.

Bildmaterial: Prime Gaming, GOG.com