Lower Saxony Economy Minister Althusmann visits the United States of America

Lower Saxony Economy Minister Bernd Althusmann (CDU) visited the USA with a delegation of businessmen. The flight made stops in New York, Boston and Chicago. The United States is an important economic partner of Lower Saxony.

New York / Boston / Chicago. The view from the 95th floor of the Hancock Tower is breathtaking. On the one hand, there are the myriad of skyscrapers that make up Chicago’s distinct skyline. On the other side is the huge Lake Michigan, where you can not see the other shore even from a height of more than 200 meters. At the foot of a skyscraper that was once the tallest skyscraper in the world, people sunbathe at about 30 degrees on the sandy beaches of the city in Illinois. Visitors from Lower Saxony were deeply impressed.

Lower Saxony Economy Minister Bernd Althusmann (CDU) traveled to the USA with a delegation of around 40 Lower Saxony entrepreneurs for business visits and political talks. Deutsche Messe AG is represented, as are N-Bank, Jade-Weser-Port and Hannover Impuls GmbH. Welding and threading technology companies also exist, as well as international lawyers and tax advisors. Chicago is the last stop after New York and Boston. Three major cities in six days, tight schedule, flight delays and traffic congestion. “Who is the Minister of Transport here?” It is a saying of the round.