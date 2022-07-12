Love with Mia Reagan: Romeo Beckham is said to be back again – Entertainment

Romeo Beckham and Mia Reagan at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London. Photo: Imago Images / Image of the Future





It is reported that Romeo Beckham and Mia Reagan broke up after three years together. It is said that the happiness of love has failed due to the long relationship between the spouses.

Footballer Romeo Beckham (19) and model Mia Reagan (19) are said to be going their separate ways after three years of relationship. This was confirmed by an unidentified source “Mail Online”.After rumors of a separation emerged.

Football career in Miami

Beckham removed all photos of the couple on Instagram together from his account. “Unfortunately, they are no longer together. Basically, the long-distance relationship affected her young age,” the insider explained. “Romeo and Mia are very fond of each other and the family loves Mia.” The model is said to continue working with Romeo’s mother, stylist Victoria Beckham (48).

Reagan is said to spend most of her time in London while Beckham pursues his football career in the United States. The 19-year-old plays for Inter Miami CF II from Florida. His father David Beckham (47) co-founded the club which began playing in the USA in 2020. The former professional footballer wrote last Monday: “This was a proud moment when my son scored his first goal for Inter Miami. A great free-kick fellow, And more goals to come. to the Instagram clipSon gate appears.

Mia and Romeo, the second eldest of Victoria and David Beckham’s four children, made their debut together in June at the Wimbledon event in London. The two have reportedly been dating since 2019.