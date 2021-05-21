Lottery winners collect 406 million thanks to cookies

Keystone-sda.ch 1/2 The study examined data on winners of various American lotteries.

unplash.com 2/2 146 of them mentioned that they had transferred the number series from fortune cookie to lottery ticket.

Can a cookie help you win the lottery? In the United States – yes! Some restaurants and shops sell cookies that contain rows of numbers instead of letters. 146 Americans have benefited from tipping the biscuits over the past 17 years, according to a study by the Fortune Cookie Company, “Open Fortune.”

Winners of several US lotteries such as Powerball, Mega Millions and Daily Draw were examined from 2004 to 2021. The last time a North Carolina man made headlines was in February after taking home $ 500,000 in the Powerball lottery. The winner said, “I delivered fried rice with prawns to me the night before and used the fortune cookie numbers. This was the most profitable dinner ever.”