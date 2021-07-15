Lothar Matthaus Saab: England “deserve” the shock after losing the European Championship final نهائي

England and the penalty shootout: In the major tournaments, the Three Lions are repeatedly faced with decision-making from the start with seemingly unsolvable tasks. In the 1990 World Cup and the 1996 European Championship, England failed in the semi-final against Germany in a penalty shootout, and on Sunday continued their penalty shootout shock with the European Championship final defeat to Italy at Wembley Stadium at home. in his column for sports image Lothar Matthaus now did not express any sympathy for him. The international record even allowed the nation of England to be so shocked after the events of the European Championships. “So, sorry for the players, you deserve the trauma that continued after losing the final on penalties,” Mateus said clearly. Show

Racist events after the final preoccupy England in particular: Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who failed to score 3-2 on penalties in the European Championship final, have faced a wave of racist hostility online in the past few days. This sparked outrage and debate about racism online in the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in Parliament on Wednesday that he will crack down on internet companies that do not crack down on hate on their forums.. Johnson said the perpetrators were also expecting a stadium ban.

But some sporting decisions in the Three Lions could not understand Matthews – such as the choice of penalty kicker by coach Gareth Southgate in the final. The 1990 world champion said: “The responsibility for the new 911 shock rests primarily with Southgate. It would have been unwise to appoint two players, Rashford and Sancho, who had just been substituted and played no championship role.” In addition, the decision to impose the burden of the last penalty kick on Saka when he was aged 19 was simply ‘negligent’. He finally missed out – and made Italy the European champion. And the penalty pressure for the English in the next tournament increased “significantly” also because of Southgate. READ Seedorf: Black coaches do not have equal opportunities - football