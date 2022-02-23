Lose weight without running and co: You can also lose kilograms very easily with this sport

The golden rule of the diet states that losing weight involves doing cardio. But is this true? not necessarily! We show how you can reach your dream weight without cardio training.

There are two types of people in this world: those who the heart Love – and hate. Who belongs to the latter and tries to decreasewhich now is good news: Endurance training isn’t strictly necessary for weight loss. Weight loss without endurance training is possible “I don’t think endurance training is absolutely necessary,” said exercise physiologist Rundel King.popsugar“. “What matters instead is how much energy is being pumped into the body – and how much energy we burn.” Although cardio can help with weight loss, Rundel says there are another type of exercise that can help you lose weight while building muscle mass: weight training.

Cardio and strength training, those are the differences “Cardio will certainly increase your cardio-respiratory fitness (editor’s note: refers to how well your breathing and circulation can carry oxygen throughout the body) and will make you more productive overall,” Rundel said. On the other hand, strength training will increase muscle mass – ensuring that Metabolism Energy expenditure can be increased in the resting state.

Strength training for beginners Be careful to see the first successes quickly

How it works? “The increase is due to the fact that muscle is the most metabolically active tissue in the body,” the expert explains. Bottom line: the more muscle you have, the more calories you’ll burn. See also Science - Vaccination protects against serious diseases despite Omicron - Wikipedia To better understand this, Rondel offers an analogy: “Think of your muscles as little furnaces that burn energy—and store it, too.” Add strength exercises In the work outA routine will help you lose weight, but it is very important to monitor your calorie intake while you do so.

Calorie deficiency is important According to the expert, when it comes to the amount of calories you burn, it’s all about finding the right balance. If you are very active, you will need more calories so that you can perform all the activities in the best possible way. On the other hand, if you don’t exercise much and eat a lot of calories, this leads to a positive energy balance: “Then you eat calories that you don’t take in,” says Rundel. If these calories are not used, they are stored as fat. So it is important to achieve a calorie deficit. Calculate your energy requirements quickly and easily with the FIT FOR FUN basal metabolic rate calculator.