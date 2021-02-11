Lopez with a record of ages? +++ Defending hero Kenin breaks down under pressure and fights against tears

Day 4 at the Australian Open: 2:39 hours later, Belinda Bencic uses her fifth point in the match and moves to the third round. Here we keep you updated on what’s happening in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas wins in 5 Stunts against Koukenakis

Tensions are intense at Rod Laver stadium between the amazing Thansey Koukenakis and Stephanos Tsitsipas! The Australian could dodge the match point in the fourth round with a score of 4: 5 and save himself in the tiebreak. Shortly thereafter he grabbed the ice cold and was awarded a penalty – the square is upside down! Three and a half hours later, the remarkable match entered the deciding fifth set. It was there that the 22-year-old Greek made a crucial break – the world number six in the third round.

Kenin defense champion fights back tears

American champion Sophia Kenin, 22, has retired from the Australian Open in the second round. Fourth in the world ranking is subject to the powerful Estonian Kaia Kanepi (WTA 65) 3: 6, 2: 6.

After the match, Kenin spoke with glass eyes of the great pressure she felt as the title holder: “I just couldn’t handle it.”

Veteran tennis player Lopez with a great turning and scoring

Feliciano Lopez wins a five-set marathon. The 39-year-old Spaniard is already two sets behind Italian No. 31-ranked Lorenzo Sonigo before he finds extra equipment and manages the big transformation. After 3:18 hours, Lopez won in 5: 7, 3: 6, 6: 3, 7: 5 and 6: 4.

His performance gets even more surprising when you consider that he is looking forward to his 75th Grand Slam participation (A record for ages?I couldn’t prepare optimally as a result: “I recently became a father, didn’t train much and spent my preparations in quarantine. Being in third round here is very special to me. That’s why I am so happy today.”

Barty: “I can still feel some rust”

World number one Ashley Barty moves to the third round. The Australian defeated her compatriot Daria Gavrilova 6: 1, 7: 6 (9: 7), but she even had to save two steady balls in the second round.

Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Barty did not travel last year and therefore had not played a match for nearly a year. “I’m still feeling a bit rusty,” Barty said after the match, “but I’m happy to be in the third round.”

When the lecture made Casey Delaqua her ex-partner realize that it was her birthday today, Barty responded coldly and asked the audience to sing “Happy Birthday” to Delacua. It doesn’t work so bad.

Pensic works his way to the third round

Belinda Bensic plays the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne. The 23-year-old native from Eastern Switzerland beats Russian Suitlana Kuznetsova (ATF 37) 7: 5, 2: 6, 6: 4.

