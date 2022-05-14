Long suspension bridge log. These 721 meters are only for people with a head in heights.

The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge opened According to officials, it should be the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world: “Sky Bridge 721” is located in the north-east of the Czech Republic on the border with Poland, and it opened to the public on Friday. 05/14/2022

Many will probably feel queasy: An impressive pedestrian suspension bridge opened in the Czech Republic on Friday.

As the name implies, its length is 721 meters. At its highest point, it rises 95 meters above the ground, Reuters news agency reported.

Thrill lovers who don’t want to take a trip to the Czech Republic will also find what they’re looking for in Switzerland. More precisely: in Valais, where the 494-meter Charles Konin suspension bridge is located over Rand. This is not enough to get a world record, but according to the operators, it is “the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the Alps”.