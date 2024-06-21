“Long Science Evening” at Ulm University – News of Augsburg, Allgau and Ulm

Would you like to experience science “up close”? Want to taste the campus air? Conduct experiments yourself? Be part of the simulation? Know the research results? Find out what is taught during your studies?

We look forward to an exciting program in medicine, technology, computer science, psychology, chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics and economics. This year it will be with Technology night The focus is on engineering sciences.

For children and young people:

Program a mini drone or LEGO Mindstorm car and navigate through parkour

Run a welding shop

Visit the Chemistry Escape Room

Bandage the broken bone yourself

Measure your jumping power

Cheer up with peas or ravioli during the race

Research as a MINT investigator, a chemistry investigator, an X-ray investigator…

For the whole family:

Find out how a self-driving car “sees” its surroundings

Defeat the AI ​​in 2D Tetris

Experience a simulated emergency situation in a trauma room

Participate in hydrogen research and innovative battery technologies

Take a ride in the driving simulator

Go on a plant treasure hunt at the Botanical Gardens

Try a tablecloth pulling machine

Discover the magic of engineering with exciting live experiences…

More information and the full program can be found at: program