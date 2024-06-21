“Long Science Evening” at Ulm University – News of Augsburg, Allgau and Ulm

Would you like to experience science “up close”? Want to taste the campus air? Conduct experiments yourself? Be part of the simulation? Know the research results? Find out what is taught during your studies?
We look forward to an exciting program in medicine, technology, computer science, psychology, chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics and economics. This year it will be with Technology night The focus is on engineering sciences.
For children and young people:
Program a mini drone or LEGO Mindstorm car and navigate through parkour
Run a welding shop
Visit the Chemistry Escape Room
Bandage the broken bone yourself
Measure your jumping power
Cheer up with peas or ravioli during the race
Research as a MINT investigator, a chemistry investigator, an X-ray investigator…
For the whole family:
Find out how a self-driving car “sees” its surroundings
Defeat the AI in 2D Tetris
Experience a simulated emergency situation in a trauma room
Participate in hydrogen research and innovative battery technologies
Take a ride in the driving simulator
Go on a plant treasure hunt at the Botanical Gardens
Try a tablecloth pulling machine
Discover the magic of engineering with exciting live experiences…
More information and the full program can be found at: program
location:
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
More and more people over 50 years old suffer from sexually transmitted diseases: these are the reasons
Pope Francis: Faith and science can be combined if…
Walking helps treat back pain – Spectrum Science