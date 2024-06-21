June 21, 2024

“Long Science Evening” at Ulm University – News of Augsburg, Allgau and Ulm

Faye Stephens June 21, 2024 1 min read
On the Ulm University campus from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Would you like to experience science “up close”? Want to taste the campus air? Conduct experiments yourself? Be part of the simulation? Know the research results? Find out what is taught during your studies?

We look forward to an exciting program in medicine, technology, computer science, psychology, chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics and economics. This year it will be with Technology night The focus is on engineering sciences.

For children and young people:

Program a mini drone or LEGO Mindstorm car and navigate through parkour
Run a welding shop
Visit the Chemistry Escape Room
Bandage the broken bone yourself
Measure your jumping power
Cheer up with peas or ravioli during the race
Research as a MINT investigator, a chemistry investigator, an X-ray investigator…

For the whole family:

Find out how a self-driving car “sees” its surroundings
Defeat the AI ​​in 2D Tetris
Experience a simulated emergency situation in a trauma room
Participate in hydrogen research and innovative battery technologies
Take a ride in the driving simulator
Go on a plant treasure hunt at the Botanical Gardens
Try a tablecloth pulling machine
Discover the magic of engineering with exciting live experiences…

More information and the full program can be found at: program

location:

See also  Science - Fireworks of the cosmic parts - Perseids burning in the sky - Wikipedia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

More and more people over 50 years old suffer from sexually transmitted diseases: these are the reasons

June 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Pope Francis: Faith and science can be combined if…

June 20, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Walking helps treat back pain – Spectrum Science

June 20, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

2 min read

Christoph Waltz: “What is happening in the American election campaign is the end of civic interaction.”

June 21, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

German exports to third countries will decrease in May 2024

June 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

“Long Science Evening” at Ulm University – News of Augsburg, Allgau and Ulm

June 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

SRF shows Nati’s games with correspondent Sascha Ruefer as substitute

June 21, 2024 Eileen Curry