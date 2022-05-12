London threatens to end Northern Ireland’s special Brexit rules

According to a report in the Telegraph, the EU minister wanted to set a 72-hour deadline. If the EU does not act then, Truss will prepare legislation to repeal the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Northern Ireland Protocol to the Brexit Treaty aims to prevent border controls with the European Union member Republic of Ireland. In turn, a customs border was established between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. Therefore, the British government and supporters of the Union fear alienation from London.

According to the letter, Truss said the Northern Ireland protocol had become the biggest obstacle to forming a regional government in part of the country. This situation causes “unacceptable disruption” to trade between the British and led to a two-tiered society in which the people of Northern Ireland are treated differently from other residents of the United Kingdom.

In the Northern Ireland Regional Parliament, a majority of MPs support the Protocol. However, the main Protestant union party, the Democratic Unionist Party, is demanding that the regulation be repealed. Otherwise, it wants to reject the planned unity government with the Catholic Republican Party Sinn Fein.