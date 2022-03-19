Loch Ness Monsters or Dinosaurs? What is this Anglican pulling out of the water?

Angler Yves Bisson lifts a giant sturgeon out of water in Canada. The video of the two has been clicked millions of times.

Fraser River (Canada) – The Loch Ness Monster can easily pass what Yves Bisson has in his hands! But instead of panic, the angler rejoices from the bottom of his heart.

Yves Bisson was able to catch this huge sturgeon in Canada. © TikTok Screenshot / yvesbissonsturgeonco



A VideoIt shows a fisherman holding an animal in his lap, went straight viral and has already been viewed more than 35 million times in Dictok.

Bison and fishing friend Dan Lallier were thrilled when they saw the giant freshwater fish in a river in Canada.

Even though fish fans pull large and special creatures out of the water into everyday life, this invention is something very special.

“One of the biggest I’ve ever seen,” Yves Bisson writes of his clip. A creature that could be a dinosaur is a sturgeon.

The model that Yves met almost confidently weighed probably about 270 kg and was estimated to be three meters long.