Loch Ness Monsters or Dinosaurs? What is this Anglican pulling out of the water?

Angler Yves Bisson lifts a giant sturgeon out of water in Canada. The video of the two has been clicked millions of times.
Fraser River (Canada) – The Loch Ness Monster can easily pass what Yves Bisson has in his hands! But instead of panic, the angler rejoices from the bottom of his heart.
A VideoIt shows a fisherman holding an animal in his lap, went straight viral and has already been viewed more than 35 million times in Dictok.
Bison and fishing friend Dan Lallier were thrilled when they saw the giant freshwater fish in a river in Canada.
Even though fish fans pull large and special creatures out of the water into everyday life, this invention is something very special.
The sad fate of this monkey? Fans worried about “Uncle Fatty”
“One of the biggest I’ve ever seen,” Yves Bisson writes of his clip. A creature that could be a dinosaur is a sturgeon.
The model that Yves met almost confidently weighed probably about 270 kg and was estimated to be three meters long.
“We were able to catch him,” the fishing professional explains aloud Telestar. “He was never caught.”
Yves, who has landed more than 22,000 sturgeons in the last 20 years, describes these animals as “the strongest freshwater fish in the world”.
According to him, the fish “basically never dies”.
Thuringia saves brown bears from Ukraine from Putin and his aides
He derives this knowledge from a global program documenting the lifespan of sturgeons.
His current mega catch is said to be a few years old: Yves believes he is in his 70s to 100s.
After documenting and tagging his incredible catch, Yves released the “river monster” back into the Fraser River. I firmly believe he will live another 100 years.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”