Live broadcast, schedule, tv channel as you watch on internet

- disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means if you click on a link and buy something we recommend, we may receive a commission.
The 2021 World Curling Championship for Men will be held in a biologically safe bubble in Canadian Olympic Park, where all major world curling championships are also held in Canada. The World Curling Federation, in association with Curling Canada, announced Curling 2021 from April 3-11, 2021. The tournament begins on April 2nd with an expanded field – 14 teams – hitting cards in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. Everyone will have gold in their sight. Click here to see FIFA Men’s FIFA World Cup 2021 is a TV channel from everywhere
The tournament will take place in downtown Curling Canada as one of many high-profile events – a friendly bubble-broadcasting environment – to ensure the health and safety of athletes, staff and officials.
The World Men’s Curling Championship will be the best of the 13 series. The winner will challenge the New Zealand team to a World Curling Championship match in March. The World Men’s Curling Championship has two races every day.
World Curling Championship 2021 showing information
Host city: Calgary, Canada
Wo: Markin McPhail Center
Date: April 2-11, 2021
broadcast live: look here
Watch the men’s teams of the world compete against each other in Calgary Bubble
Region of America Two centers determined by international classifications (Canada and the United States of America)
European region – Eight places, determined on the basis of the results of the AOP Le Gruyère European Championship 2019 (Sweden, Switzerland, Scotland, Denmark, Italy, Norway, Germany and the Netherlands)
Pacific and Asia region – Two places determined by the results of the Pacific-Asia Curling Championship 2019 (Korea and Japan)
See the complete universal curling trim package for men online
The Men’s Krilling World Championships will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada. The live broadcasts take place via TSN.ca and the TSN app. Click to get Curling TV.
The 2021 Curling World Championship match will be broadcast on ITV. ITV is a free UK TV broadcaster. ITV used to be a network of uniquely identifiable regional television channels and currently operates in England, Wales, Scotland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. From 2001 to 2013, the primary channel was called ITV ITV1.
Schedule of the 2021 World Curling Championship for men
First Draw: Friday April 2 11:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM EST
Netherlands vs Russian Curling Federation
South Korea versus Italy
Norway versus Denmark
Canada vs Scotland
Draw 2: Friday April 2 at 4 PM EST / 2 PM GMT
Japan versus Germany
The United States against China
Sweden versus Switzerland
South Korea vs Russia The Curling Federation
Draw 3: Friday April 2 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT
Scotland vs Denmark
Canada versus Japan
Italy versus China
Norway versus the Netherlands
Fourth Draw: Saturday April 3 at 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST
Sweden versus the United States
Switzerland versus Germany
Scotland vs Holland
Canada vs Denmark
Fifth Draw: Saturday April 3 at 4 PM EST / 2 PM GMT
Russian Federation nets against China
Norway vs South Korea
The United States versus Germany
Sweden versus Italy
Graphic VI: Saturday April 3 at 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT
Switzerland versus Japan
Netherlands vs Denmark
Norway versus China
Scotland vs South Korea
Graphic Seven: Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST
Italy versus Germany
Canada versus Switzerland
Sweden vs Russian Federation curling
The United States versus Japan
Eighth Draw: Sunday, April 4 at 4 PM EST / 2 PM GMT
Canada vs Holland
Scotland vs China
South Korea versus Denmark
Sweden versus Norway
Draw 9: Sunday April 4 at 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT
Switzerland versus the United States
Netherlands versus South Korea
Japan versus Italy
Russian Federation nets against Germany
10th draw: Monday, April 5, 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST
Sweden versus Scotland
Japan versus the Russian Federation curling
Canada versus the United States
China versus Denmark
Draw 11: Monday, April 5 at 4 PM EST / 2 PM GMT
Canada versus South Korea
Norway versus Germany
Holland versus China
Switzerland versus Italy
Draw 12: Monday, April 5 at 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT
The United States against Italy
Sweden versus Denmark
Switzerland vs Russian Federation curling
Scotland vs Germany
Graphic 13: Tuesday, April 6, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. PDT
Sweden versus the Netherlands
South Korea versus China
Japan versus Norway
USA vs Russian Federation curling
Draw 14: Tuesday, April 6, 4 PM ET / 2 PM PDT
Germany versus Denmark
Scotland vs Japan
Canada versus Italy
Switzerland vs Norway
Graphic 15: Tuesday, April 6 at 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT
Canada versus China
Italy vs Russian Federation curling
Scotland vs Switzerland
Sweden versus South Korea
Figure 4: Wednesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST
The United States versus Norway
Sweden versus China
Japan vs Denmark
Holland versus Germany
Draw 17: Wednesday, April 7, 4 PM ET / 2 PM PDT
Japan versus the Netherlands
Scotland vs the United States
Norway versus Italy
Canada vs Russian Federation Curling
Draw 18: Wednesday, April 7, 9 PM EST / 7 PM PDT
Canada versus Sweden
Switzerland vs Denmark
South Korea versus Germany
Scotland vs Italy
Graph 19: Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. PDT
Norway vs Russian Federation curling
Japan versus South Korea
Switzerland versus the Netherlands
China versus Germany
GRAPH 20: Thursday, April 8, 4 PM EST / 2 PM GMT
Japan versus China
Scotland vs Russian Federation by Kriling
The United States versus Denmark
GRAPH 21: Thursday, April 8, 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT
Switzerland vs South Korea
The United States against the Netherlands
Sweden versus Germany
Canada versus Norway
Draw 22: Friday, April 9, 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST
Scotland vs Norway
Canada versus Germany
Italy versus Denmark
Switzerland versus China
Graph 23: Friday, April 9, 4 PM ET / 2 PM GMT
Holland versus Italy
Russian Curling Federation vs Denmark
The United States versus South Korea
Sweden versus Japan
Qualification plan for the 2021 World Curling Championship for men
Qualification 1: Friday April 9, 9:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PDT
TBD versus TBD
Second Qualifiers: Saturday April 10, 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST
TBD versus TBD
Semi Final 1: Saturday April 10 at 5 PM EST / 3 PM PDT
TBD versus TBD
Semi-Final Round Two: Saturday, April 10, 9:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PDT
TBD versus TBD
Bronze-medal match: Sunday, April 11 at 1 PM EST / 11 AM GMT
TBD versus TBD
Gold Medal Game: Sunday, April 11, 6:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PDT
TBD versus TBD
Read more information Visit
- disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means if you click on a link and buy something we recommend, we may receive a commission.