Live broadcast, schedule, tv channel as you watch on internet

April 3, 2021
Ulva Robson
The 2021 World Curling Championship for Men will be held in a biologically safe bubble in Canadian Olympic Park, where all major world curling championships are also held in Canada. The World Curling Federation, in association with Curling Canada, announced Curling 2021 from April 3-11, 2021. The tournament begins on April 2nd with an expanded field – 14 teams – hitting cards in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. Everyone will have gold in their sight. Click here to see FIFA Men’s FIFA World Cup 2021 is a TV channel from everywhere

The tournament will take place in downtown Curling Canada as one of many high-profile events – a friendly bubble-broadcasting environment – to ensure the health and safety of athletes, staff and officials.

The World Men’s Curling Championship will be the best of the 13 series. The winner will challenge the New Zealand team to a World Curling Championship match in March. The World Men’s Curling Championship has two races every day.

World Curling Championship 2021 showing information

Host city: Calgary, Canada
Wo: Markin McPhail Center
Date: April 2-11, 2021

broadcast live: look here

Watch the men’s teams of the world compete against each other in Calgary Bubble

Region of America Two centers determined by international classifications (Canada and the United States of America)

European region – Eight places, determined on the basis of the results of the AOP Le Gruyère European Championship 2019 (Sweden, Switzerland, Scotland, Denmark, Italy, Norway, Germany and the Netherlands)

Pacific and Asia region – Two places determined by the results of the Pacific-Asia Curling Championship 2019 (Korea and Japan)

See the complete universal curling trim package for men online

The Men’s Krilling World Championships will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada. The live broadcasts take place via TSN.ca and the TSN app. Click to get Curling TV.

The 2021 Curling World Championship match will be broadcast on ITV. ITV is a free UK TV broadcaster. ITV used to be a network of uniquely identifiable regional television channels and currently operates in England, Wales, Scotland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. From 2001 to 2013, the primary channel was called ITV ITV1.

Schedule of the 2021 World Curling Championship for men

First Draw: Friday April 2 11:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM EST

Netherlands vs Russian Curling Federation
South Korea versus Italy
Norway versus Denmark
Canada vs Scotland

Draw 2: Friday April 2 at 4 PM EST / 2 PM GMT

Japan versus Germany
The United States against China
Sweden versus Switzerland
South Korea vs Russia The Curling Federation

Draw 3: Friday April 2 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT

Scotland vs Denmark
Canada versus Japan
Italy versus China
Norway versus the Netherlands

Fourth Draw: Saturday April 3 at 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST

Sweden versus the United States
Switzerland versus Germany
Scotland vs Holland
Canada vs Denmark

Fifth Draw: Saturday April 3 at 4 PM EST / 2 PM GMT

Russian Federation nets against China
Norway vs South Korea
The United States versus Germany
Sweden versus Italy

Graphic VI: Saturday April 3 at 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT

Switzerland versus Japan
Netherlands vs Denmark
Norway versus China
Scotland vs South Korea

Graphic Seven: Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST

Italy versus Germany
Canada versus Switzerland
Sweden vs Russian Federation curling
The United States versus Japan

Eighth Draw: Sunday, April 4 at 4 PM EST / 2 PM GMT

Canada vs Holland
Scotland vs China
South Korea versus Denmark
Sweden versus Norway

Draw 9: Sunday April 4 at 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT

Switzerland versus the United States
Netherlands versus South Korea
Japan versus Italy
Russian Federation nets against Germany

10th draw: Monday, April 5, 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST

Sweden versus Scotland
Japan versus the Russian Federation curling
Canada versus the United States
China versus Denmark

Draw 11: Monday, April 5 at 4 PM EST / 2 PM GMT

Canada versus South Korea
Norway versus Germany
Holland versus China
Switzerland versus Italy

Draw 12: Monday, April 5 at 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT

The United States against Italy
Sweden versus Denmark
Switzerland vs Russian Federation curling
Scotland vs Germany

Graphic 13: Tuesday, April 6, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. PDT

Sweden versus the Netherlands
South Korea versus China
Japan versus Norway
USA vs Russian Federation curling

Draw 14: Tuesday, April 6, 4 PM ET / 2 PM PDT

Germany versus Denmark
Scotland vs Japan
Canada versus Italy
Switzerland vs Norway

Graphic 15: Tuesday, April 6 at 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT

Canada versus China
Italy vs Russian Federation curling
Scotland vs Switzerland
Sweden versus South Korea

Figure 4: Wednesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST

The United States versus Norway
Sweden versus China
Japan vs Denmark
Holland versus Germany

Draw 17: Wednesday, April 7, 4 PM ET / 2 PM PDT

Japan versus the Netherlands
Scotland vs the United States
Norway versus Italy
Canada vs Russian Federation Curling

Draw 18: Wednesday, April 7, 9 PM EST / 7 PM PDT

Canada versus Sweden
Switzerland vs Denmark
South Korea versus Germany
Scotland vs Italy

Graph 19: Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. PDT

Norway vs Russian Federation curling
Japan versus South Korea
Switzerland versus the Netherlands
China versus Germany

GRAPH 20: Thursday, April 8, 4 PM EST / 2 PM GMT

Japan versus China
Scotland vs Russian Federation by Kriling
The United States versus Denmark

GRAPH 21: Thursday, April 8, 9 PM EST / 7 PM GMT

Switzerland vs South Korea
The United States against the Netherlands
Sweden versus Germany
Canada versus Norway

Draw 22: Friday, April 9, 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST

Scotland vs Norway
Canada versus Germany
Italy versus Denmark
Switzerland versus China

Graph 23: Friday, April 9, 4 PM ET / 2 PM GMT

Holland versus Italy
Russian Curling Federation vs Denmark
The United States versus South Korea
Sweden versus Japan

Qualification plan for the 2021 World Curling Championship for men

Qualification 1: Friday April 9, 9:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PDT

TBD versus TBD

Second Qualifiers: Saturday April 10, 11 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. EST

TBD versus TBD

Semi Final 1: Saturday April 10 at 5 PM EST / 3 PM PDT

TBD versus TBD

Semi-Final Round Two: Saturday, April 10, 9:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PDT

TBD versus TBD

Bronze-medal match: Sunday, April 11 at 1 PM EST / 11 AM GMT

TBD versus TBD

Gold Medal Game: Sunday, April 11, 6:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PDT

TBD versus TBD

