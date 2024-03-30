Lithuania protests Lukashenko's threats

Lithuania protested against statements made by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko about possible military operations against the neighboring country. The EU-NATO Foreign Ministry of the Baltic state said in a diplomatic note that a “strong protest” was expressed against the statements made earlier this week during an audience. Military maneuver. . The authoritarian neighboring country has also been asked to make an official statement as soon as possible.

In Belarus, a video of Lukashenko visiting troops was posted on a pro-government Telegram channel on Tuesday. It showed the long-serving ruler having a military representative explain the objectives of the training and talk about how the Belarusian army is preparing to attack parts of Poland or Lithuania if necessary. A narrow land corridor extends between the two member states of the European Union and NATO, on the border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea and Russia's close ally Belarus, which is called the Suwalki Corridor.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the statements included unjustified accusations about alleged military threats from Lithuania against Belarus, hints about the unsustainability of the Suwalki Corridor, and instructions to prepare the Belarusian army for a possible confrontation with the Baltic states and Poland. The statement said this could be interpreted as a “further escalation of Belarus’ aggressive foreign policy” and is “completely unacceptable.” (DAP/EPA)