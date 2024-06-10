List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – surprises first place

24vita feed

In one study, several foods were examined for their nutritional components. What fruits are considered particularly healthy and rich in nutrients:

There are many foods that are suitable for you Healthy nutrition Essential because it provides our bodies with important nutrients. There is no healthier food in the world, because what is beneficial for one person can be a greater burden for another and lead to food intolerances or allergy attacks. However, when considering vital nutrients, there are some foods that are clearly among the healthiest foods in the world. So what is healthier? fruit the world?

How was the ranking created?

This list showcases the healthiest fruits in the world – No. 1 is a surprise. © Horst Galuszka/Imago

In one study, researcher Jennifer De Noia looked at the nutritional content of 17 vital nutrients in different foods. The ratio of nutrients such as vitamin A, B12, or fiber was compared to the number of calories. This is how you determine which foods are the healthiest. Just one food can contain 100 percent of the nutrients you need each day with 100 calories.

Jennifer De Noia imposed strict standards on the food. For this reason, only 41 foods were examined. Only seven types of fruit make it to the classification. Different types of vegetables dominate the top positions, and no fruit enters the top ten. As reported by Heidelberg 24. But this does not mean that other types of fruits are not healthy.

What is the best fruit in the world?

Lemon reaches number 28 on the entire list and number 1 among fruits. This means that citrus meets some stringent standards and is therefore the healthiest fruit in the world. Common types of fruits that can be found in every household, such as apples, bananas and berries, are not included in the classification of 41 foods. Of course, this does not mean that they are unhealthy, but they cannot meet the strict requirements.

Surprisingly, strawberries come in at number 30 in the ranking. The collected nuts are 90 percent water, but the remaining 10 percent are veritable vitamin bombs. A handful of strawberries covers your daily vitamin C needs, and they are low in calories and fat.

More types of healthy fruits are in order

In addition to lemons, other citrus fruits are on the list of the healthiest foods in the world. Orange, lemon, and pink grapefruit are at spots 33, 34, and 35. White grapefruit also enters the ranking and could be happy with 41st place.

Delicious blackberries also made the list and are ranked 38th among the healthiest foods. Anyone who eats berries frequently does a lot for their body and health. By eating blackberries, you protect your cells from free radicals and strengthen your immune system. In addition, dark berries have a positive effect on the optic nerve thanks to their provitamin A content and stimulate the digestive process. The best types of fruit at a glance:

First place: lemon

Second place: strawberry

Third place: orange

Fourth place: lime

Fifth place: pink grapefruit

Sixth place: BlackBerry

Seventh place: white grapefruit

And believe it or not, they’re actually not only healthy, Lemon can also be used at home.

What are the healthiest vegetables?

A healthy diet is important for health. While fruit is healthy, study shows vegetables It is even healthier. So eating vegetables is always a good idea. First place overall should come as a surprise. Because here too, popular vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes or peppers are not on top, but arugula. This makes the inconspicuous medicinal plant the most popular when it comes to health foods in the world.

Because in the study, it achieves 100 percent of the recommended daily intake of 17 nutrients per 100 calories. from plants Unknown: Watercress has a slightly spicy taste and goes well with various dishes such as potatoes, eggs or salads. They give dishes a spicy and slightly spicy flavour. If you want to grow watercress yourself, you should make sure to always provide it with plenty of moisture.

More healthy vegetables

Chinese cabbage reached second place in the food study. It is easy to digest and contains many healthy nutrients. Only 100 grams of cabbage covers a quarter of the daily requirement of vitamin C. Chinese cabbage is also rich in vegetable protein and amino acids. Swiss chard reaches third place among the healthiest foods, ahead of spinach in fifth place. Basically, green leafy vegetables are one of the healthiest foods in the world.

The remaining top ten are also occupied by greens. Beet leaves occupy fourth place, followed by spinach, chicory, leaf lettuce, parsley, romaine lettuce and cabbage. Things get a little hotter in the top 20: red peppers, chives, kale, broccoli, squash. Combine everything together in a skillet and you’ll have a very healthy meal. But it’s not just healthy fruits and vegetables. Nuts are also healthy foods and some nuts are healthier than others.

What is important for a healthy diet?

There are many other foods that can also have positive health effects. One example is olive oil, which experts say can prevent strokes and heart attacks. As one of the best oils, it is ideal for food preparation. Another important point: Experts recommend eating at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily to ensure you have a supply of important nutrients.

In addition, the menu should contain unsaturated fatty acids, such as those found in fish, avocados and nuts, as well as good carbohydrates from whole grain products. Legumes are often a significant source of protein. Bean, lentil, pea and soybean products are particularly suitable for covering your protein needs and ensuring a long-lasting feeling of satiety. By the way, lentils are really healthy. Legumes are indispensable, especially for vegetarians, because they are rich in B vitamins and are one of the best vegetarian sources of iron. (rah)