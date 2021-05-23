Lionel Messi buys a dream apartment in Miami

It is unclear how Lionel Messi will continue to play for Barcelona starting in the summer. Buying an apartment in Miami (USA) is now feeding the rumor mill.
The basics are in brief
Is Lionel Messi about to leave Barcelona this summer? Rumors about the Argentine have been simmering for over a year. Messi’s contract expires this summer and has not yet been extended.
According to French media reports, Paris Saint-Germain is confident of the 33-year-old’s signature.
Magic Flea can also be rented in Miami. Inter Miami, David Beckham club, also competes for the world soccer player six times. It looks like Messi has already bought a dream-like apartment in a city, Florida. He is said to have spent about 6.5 million francs on it.
Lionel Messi: “I always dreamed of living in the United States”
The apartment spans the entire 9th floor of a luxury high-rise building on Sunny Isles Beach – with a view of the Atlantic Ocean. It offers a 511 m² area with four bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen and a large wine cellar.
There must be a private chef. Messi actually owns another apartment in the “Porsche Tower” in Miami.
Where is Lionel Messi heading in the summer?
The fact that he is manipulating a move to the US is nothing new. At the end of December, Le de Evol said, “I have always dreamed of living in the United States.”
The next few weeks will show if he will realize his dream this summer.
