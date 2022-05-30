Lionel Messi: Benzema’s Ballon d’Or – Real Madrid ‘not the best team’

an interviewLionel Messi firmly believes that Karim Benzema will win the Ballon d’Or in 2022. The Paris Saint-Germain star has no doubts, while Real Madrid does not see the best team last season in the Champions League despite winning the title.







“Benzema has obviously had a great year”

Madrid. Unlike in 2019 and 2021, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner almost certainly won’t be Lionel Messi You know. Even the 34-year-old Argentine assumes it himself. For Messi too, it is clear that there can only be one logical winner: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

“I think there is no doubt about that. It is very clear that Benzema had a great year and ended up winning the Champions League. He has been a starter since the last 16. I think there will be no doubt this year.”The Paris Saint-Germain striker said in an interview with Argentine channel TYC SPORTS.

Benzema was the top scorer in the Spanish league (27) and at the international level (15). The 34-year-old Frenchman played a major role in the fact that members of the royal family also vacated First Division after the tournament. Despite Carlo Ancelotti’s side ascending to the European throne after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final, Messi doesn’t consider them the measure of everything.

Lionel Messi: “Without denying Real Madrid’s worth…”

“Real Madrid – without denying their merit, because they are the winners of the Champions League and always there – were not the best team in this Champions League and still beat them all”The former Barcelona star Blancos praised his role.

In Europe, it’s all about seizing your chance at the right time, says Messi. “It’s not always the best who wins the Champions League. The Champions League is about attitudes, eclectic moments and psychological moments. The team fires you for making the slightest mistake. The person who is prepared for these situations like everyone else wins them in the end.”He said.

