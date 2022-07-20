Limbach-Oberfrohna power outage currently on 07/20/2022: work is underway on the power grid

In the Pleißa district of Limbach-Oberfrohna, maintenance procedures have been running on the power grid since Wednesday morning. Temporary power outages should be expected. All reports from the network operator about working in Limbach-Oberfrohna today, where a power outage is possible and what is the likely cause, can be found here on news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Limbach-Oberfruh, now here

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a maintenance report for the city of Limbach-Oberfrohna. The responsibility lies with the operator of the regional energy network Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. In Limbach-Oberfrohna in Saxony, homes are cut off an average of only 12 minutes a year. In general, the German electricity network is very stable. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

This maintenance is currently being carried out on July 20, 2022 in Limbach-Oberfrohna

Since 10:00 am in the area Oberfrohnaer Straße in Bräunsdorf, Limbach-Oberfrohna in the administrative district ‘Limbach-Oberfrohna’ (zip code 09212, Zwickau) Routine maintenance was carried out on behalf of Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. Sporadic errors may occur. The work will be completed by 11:00 this morning. A direct report from the network operator is not available.

(Status: 07/20/2022, 10:37 a.m.)

Reporting a power outage in Limbach-Oberfrohna: who can I contact in the event of a breakdown?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you can access fault information from the Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom network operator.

Blackout Check: How to Be Optimally Prepared

Even if the German electricity grid works very reliably, none of us is immune to network problems or even blackouts. Therefore, strong emergency preparedness makes sense and does not require a great deal of effort. So what can be done to deal with such incidents in the best possible way?

If you do not have access to the power grid for a longer period of time, it is recommended to use battery-powered devices in the home, such as cell phones or household appliances, as moderately as possible. When the power goes out, there is usually no more light. Make sure to keep any alternative light sources (flashlight, candles, etc.) in the drawer. An additional uninterruptible power supply (UPS), for example as a variant with Schuko plugs to avoid data loss, is also a good idea. This applies to smaller devices with a power bank. Not only as a hobby camper, it’s also a good idea to have a small gas stove at home and, if possible, a source of nutritious, easy-to-process foods. It is recommended that you always have a sufficient amount of water bottles on hand especially in areas with an electrically operated power supply. Also and especially if you are dependent on supplying medical equipment yourself, it is highly recommended to think about an emergency situation in advance.

Blackout in Germany: When everything suddenly gets dark

The dependence of modern societies on electricity is now very high. We’ll notice it right after a widespread power outage. Communication sources such as TV and internet are no longer working, and our cell phones can no longer be used after a few hours. Traffic lights and EC devices are down, and hospitals are running on emergency power. Already in the first days after the collapse, serious health problems appeared in medical facilities and broiler farms, water and waste disposal collapsed. Food reserves are gradually running out in supermarkets and private households. In this critical situation, panic increases among the population and crime also increases. After about a week, even the last of the big data centers have to give up. In this worst-case scenario, German nuclear power plants are in serious danger of failing, as adequate cooling of the reactors can no longer be guaranteed.

