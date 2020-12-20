Top News

Lil Pump is not the father of the child who has publicly claimed

Where Mori Bovic When do you need it? Night pump He might even hear it in his head, because TMZ has learned that the rapper is not the father of the child he claimed to be his own. Let’s make it clear.

Earlier this week, Pump posted a photo – taken last Sunday on a yacht in Miami – holding a baby boy. Cute and nothing out of the ordinary … except for the caption that shocked his 17 million followers: “Baby momma ain’t s ** t won’t let me see my son #fathers are right.”

It caused a sensation on social media, and in the hip-hop world … with several outlets reporting that Lil Pump had revealed that he was a first-time dad, and was dealing with a little mom drama

But, as MJ said … the child is not his son !!! Sources tell TMZ that the child is actually a son Andre MalikYacht captain operating rental cruises in Miami.

We are told that the baby boy is known for taking pictures with famous people and attractive women who employ his dad.

Hell, son Andre even has his Instagram account … @ CaptainAdorable305.

Earlier this year he took a picture with Cuba Gooding Jr. And the photo captioned, “This wasn’t what I meant when I asked for some OJ … 😅🙈.”

Babies and Lil Pump post the most damned stuff. Hahaha.

