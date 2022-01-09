science

Life in the deep sea: oxygen without photosynthesis

January 9, 2022
Faye Stephens

Die Archaea-Art Nitrosopumilus maritimus It spreads in the oceans, where it meets its vital needs by oxidizing ammonia to nitrogen. That is why it is found mainly in areas of the oceans rich in oxygen. However, it also lives in the dark regions of the deep sea – which is surprisingly good, which science has not yet been able to explain. But a working group led by Don Canfield of the University of Southern Denmark managed to solve the mystery, As I wrote in “Science”: The microbe actually produces the oxygen itself without photosynthesis.

