Libyan affairs – Accusing former French President Sarkozy of corruption – Al-Akhbar

The French financial prosecutor has filed charges against former President Nicolas Sarkozy and twelve of his associates.

Sarkozy is accused of embezzlement of public funds, corruption, criminal organization and illegal financing of election campaigns.

It is not yet clear if and when there will be a trial.

Charges were brought against the former French president in the case related to an alleged election campaign of millions from Libya, as announced by the financial prosecutor in Paris.

The French judiciary had already opened an investigation against the former head of state in 2018. He was accused of corruption, illegal campaign financing, and aiding and abetting the embezzlement of Libyan public funds. In addition, in 2020 there was a “criminal organization” accusation.

Five million euros from Gaddafi

The background to the proceedings was an indication that Sarkozy’s election campaign in 2007 was illegally funded by the regime of then Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi. A witness said in 2016 that in late 2006 or early 2007 he brought several bags – prepared by the Libyan regime – totaling five million euros to the Interior Ministry in Paris, which Sarkozy was then heading.

Sarkozy, who ruled the Elysee Palace from 2007 to 2012, had already rejected the allegations at the time. The presumption of innocence applies.

legend: December 5, 2022: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy appears in court in Paris for appeals on charges of corruption and influence peddling.

European Patent Office / Christophe Petit Tesson



Among the twelve defendants were Sarkozy’s budget minister at the time, Eric Werth, his then chief of staff Claude Guéant, and former minister Brice Ortefoux.

For Sarkozy, the Libya issue is not the only judicial process. The verdict will be pronounced next Wednesday in an appeal process for which he was sentenced to three years in prison for bribery and influence-trading. He also contested his conviction for illegal campaign financing in September 2021.