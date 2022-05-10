Liberation Anniversary 1945 | free press

With a memorial event at the Soviet Cemetery of Honor in Reichenhain, about 150 people commemorated the victims of Germany’s liberation from National Socialist rule 77 years ago. On Sunday, they laid flowers and wreaths in front of a stele framed by the flags of the Soviet Union, the United States, France and the United Kingdom. The event, organized by the Association of People Persecuted by the Nazi Regime – Bund der Antifascisten (VVN-BdA), was attended by immigrants of Russian and Ukrainian origin, as well as members of the Jewish community. A representative of the Consulate General of Russia saluted. More than 1,300 soldiers and officers of the Red Army as well as Soviet civilians deported to Germany for forced labor are buried in the former garrison cemetery at Richterweg. (micron)