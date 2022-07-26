LGT expands business with asset managers

Vaduz-based LGT Bank is expanding its services to independent asset managers. Three new employees in Zurich are in the center of expansion, also recently in the Middle East.



The Swiss company of the Liechtenstein-based LGT Group hired a team of relationship managers in early July 2022 to expand the business of overseas asset managers (EAMs) in the UK and the Middle East, according to a statement on Monday.

These are the former UBS executives Dominic WalterAnd the Christian Meili And the Gabriel de Cristowho work from Zurich. The appointment of the three client advisors is based on current business with EAMs in Great Britain; The expansion into the Middle East is new and, according to the company, marks the next step in EAM’s expansion and expands its international business team to a total of eight client advisors.

facing great challenges

LGT plans more recruitment in this field Rainer Buchelwho leads the new EAM team in the UK and Middle East.

The EAM business, which also includes multi-family offices, faces significant challenges, as LGT continues, including increased regulation and changing customer needs.

As rising costs put pressure on EAMs’ margins, many are looking for a partner. LGT International has acquired significant assets since expanding its offer to international brokers from Liechtenstein in 2019, the bank wrote.



