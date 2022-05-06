Lewis Hamilton was surprised: “Is there nothing more important?” / Formula 1

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton ahead of the first Miami Grand Prix: “We have a new rear wing here, we’re doing everything we can to get faster.” He also spoke again about the ban on jewelry.

North America has always been good for Lewis Hamilton: he won his first Formula 1 World Championship in 2007 in Montreal (Canada) and followed that up at the Indianapolis Grand Prix a week later. He won the inaugural Austin GP in 2012 and also triumphed at the Circuit of the Americas from 2014 to 2017. In Canada, he now has seven wins.

America is Hamilton’s second home: he skis in Colorado (he owns a house there) or cries on a snowmobile, works in a recording studio in Los Angeles, and feels as comfortable in New York as in Miami Beach.

Lewis: “I will never forget my first visit to the United States. After watching America on TV so many times – especially New York – I felt like I was walking around on a movie set. It was amazing.”

I remember Lewis’ words when he said on our first visit to Austin: “I feel like Formula 1 can grow tremendously in the United States. People here love sports and they will love Formula 1.”

But it wasn’t until the Netflix series Drive to Survive to wake up the sleeping giant: There’s always been a solid core of Formula 1 fans in the US, but audiences have been drawn to the GP by a stunning Netflix documentary – Sports Alert. Since then, people have been following the front row who had never heard of Formula 1 before.

Ahead of the first practice session for the Miami Grand Prix, the 103-times GP winner said: “We’ve been warmly welcomed here, and the atmosphere in the city is exciting. I’ve set up really well, which is easy given the nice weather. And I played a little golf with Tom Brady. “. Lewis begins to laugh: “But I’m not very good.”

“Miami is great, as I expected. I had previously spent a few days in New York and happened to be listening to a discussion on the street without people knowing who I was. “I’m going to Miami for a car race!” – ‘what? Awesome, so cool! “

What can we expect from Mercedes this weekend? Lewis continued: “We’re doing our best and I know what’s going on in the background to make Mercedes faster. We have a new rear wing here.”

Does Hamilton think silver stocks will look better against Ferrari and Red Bull Racing? English dry: “I have no expectations.”

The FIA ​​has reiterated its intention to impose a ban on a Formula 1 driver wearing jewelry in a race car. Lewis Hamilton: “I find it all a bit strange. We’ve made tremendous progress as a sport, and I see this discussion as a step back. I’ve been in Formula 1 for 16 years now, and I’ve always worn jewelry. But in the car I only have rings in my ears and nose, and I can’t even remove them. I’m just wondering – isn’t there anything more important we should worry about? I am in contact with Mohamed (Bin Sulayem, president of the FIA) to find a reasonable solution.”

But if the FIA ​​insists on a ban, then what? Lewis: “I don’t know. I can’t remove some of the jewelry, but it’s platinum and not magnetic. I’ve had medical tests done before, and even then it wasn’t a problem. If that doesn’t let me drive, I’m sure there’s enough entertainment in town for a fun weekend.”

“It is about being able to be yourself. If necessary, I will just sign a waiver and take responsibility for any consequences.”

Compromise in Miami: Hamilton took off his ear rings, in order to shave his nose that the FIA ​​had given time until after the Spanish Grand Prix to remove it when he got into the race car.