Lewandowski before Barcelona’s debut, Bayern tests against Man City: This is how US flights to major clubs work

Several major European clubs are once again spending their pre-season training in the United States this summer. Bayern Munich is testing there against Manchester City. Robert Lewandowski begins his time at FC Barcelona abroad. SPORTBUZZER provides an overview of flights to the US and highlights of the test match.
For Robert Lewandowski, the new chapter of his career is beginning in the USA: the world footballer’s change from FC Bayern to FC Barcelona is coming to an end after weeks of poker. This is the reason for Lewandowski’s first trip to America. Like many top clubs, Barcelona is also on a preparatory tour of the United States this summer. Lewis even underwent a medical exam there. Barca’s debut should also be on the program abroad.
The Spanish runner-up plays two first-class events in the United States: El Clasico against Real Madrid and a Test against Juventus Turin. Lewandowski’s debut could come earlier – Wednesday night German time, Barcelona test against David Beckham’s club, Inter Miami.
Without Lewandowski – but perhaps with Matthijs de Ligt as a transfer target – Bayern Munich are going on a trip to the United States. Julian Nagelsmann’s team around star Sadio Mane will leave for training camp on Monday and stay until July 24. The first test is then scheduled for Thursday night against DC United, with England legend Wayne Rooney recently appointed as coach. Bayern fans can also expect a buzz on the night of July 24: then Munich will test against England champions Manchester City with ex-Bayern coach Pep Guardiola at the Green Bay Packers football stadium.
Gündogan, Xavi and Co. with login problems
By the way, the German internationals will never see their fellow Bundesliga club Ilkay Gundogan again: the midfielder is in the back SportsBUZZER’s information has only been vaccinated once against the Coronavirus and is therefore not allowed to enter the USA. In general, some big clubs have problems with the entry procedure: Lewandowski will initially have to spend the beginning of his journey with Barcelona without coach Xavi, who, due to his previous trips to Iran as a professional and coach in Qatar, will have to wait for a special appointment. Permit to enter the country. At Chelsea, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante, like Gundogan, have to stay in Great Britain due to their vaccination status.
Highlights of test matches in the USA*:
- July 20: Inter Miami – FC Barcelona (02:00, DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale)
- July 21: DC United x Bayern Munich (1:30 a.m., Audi Stadium, Washington, DC).
- July 21: Manchester City – Club America (2:30 a.m., NRG Stadium, Houston).
- July 23: Juventus – Deportivo Guadalajara (03:00, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas).
- July 24: Real Madrid – FC Barcelona (05:00, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas).
- July 24: Bayern Munich-Manchester City (1:00 p.m., Lambeau Field, Green Bay).
- July 24: Arsenal FC-Chelsea (2:00 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando).
- July 27: Barcelona-Juventus (2:30 a.m., Cotton Bowl, Dallas).
- July 27: Real Madrid-Club America (4:30, Oracle Park, San Francisco)
- July 31: New York Red Bulls x Barcelona (1:00 a.m., Red Bull Arena, New Jersey).
- July 31: Real Madrid-Juventus (4:00, Rose Bowl, Los Angeles).
* Times and dates in CEST
