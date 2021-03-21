Lewandowski and Alaba are allowed to travel to the national team

“We both gave us the opportunity,” coach Hansi Flick said after the 4-0 (4-0) victory over Stuttgart. As of Friday, the UK is no longer categorized as a variable region for viruses. Lewandowski can storm Poland in England (March 31). Alaba is allowed to travel with Austria to attend the match in Scotland (March 25).

Approval refused at first

Previously, sports director Hasan Salih Hamidic had banned the world footballer from releasing the World Cup qualifiers for the Polish national team in England on March 31 in reference to current quarantine rules. For the same reason, David Alaba should not travel from Austria to Scotland (25 March) to take part in the qualifiers. Bayern Munich did not want to risk laying off the best players in the German Bundesliga against Leipzig on April 3 after the international break.

Change the classification from Great Britain

Great Britain has so far been designated by German authorities as a variable territory for the virus, which is likely to force Bundesliga professionals into quarantine after entering Germany again. Starting Sunday, only Great Britain will be listed as a dangerous region, which will partially lift travel restrictions.