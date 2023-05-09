Letters from Education and Science – Leading outpatient treatment, German Society for Workflow Management in Healthcare (DGWMiG) eV, press release

The German healthcare system is one of the most expensive in the world. One of the reasons for this is the large number of inpatient cases in the clinics. The question arises as to whether some of these patients could be better and more cost-effectively treated on an outpatient basis.

The legislator responded to this possibility with the MDK Reform Act for Better and More Independent Testing, which took effect at the beginning of 2020.

The shift from inpatient cases to an outpatient area makes sense from a medical and economic point of view, and is necessary to ensure high quality patient care.

In order to enhance outpatient treatment and avoid unnecessary inpatient services, sector-specific remuneration for appropriate services should be introduced.

However, ambulatory care is more of a new AOP catalog. The introduction of hybrid DRGs will significantly change operations in the German healthcare system. The entire workflow must be redesigned.

Clinics have to adjust their operations and costs accordingly, as lower revenues can be expected. Information from traditional methods of calculation, where the costs were incurred, is not sufficient for this.

Activity-based costing goes one step further and answers the question as to what costs have been incurred. Costs are allocated according to the actual use of activities in individual operations.

Activity-based costing is essential to approach the change process constructively and to prepare for upcoming reforms at an early stage. Combined with our additional academic training with a university degree, you will have the competence to plan internally for you in the future.

