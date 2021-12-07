Let’s go, Juhto! • Nintendo Connect

Niantic im . hat Pokemon GO – Blog Upcoming Pokémon GO tour details: Johto announced. After the big Kanto event, would you like to go to the next area? Pokémon GO Tour: Johto hosts live events in some cities.

We were truly overwhelmed with the excitement that the Pokémon GO: Kanto tour has generated in you. So we are excited to announce another Pokémon GO tour: this time we’re taking a tour of the Johto region!

Pokemon Go Tour: Driving

With Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, Niantic lets you do magic Pokemon Gold And silver pokemon in a Pokemon GO Experiment in a new way. With a Pokémon GO Tour: Johto ticket, trainers will once again choose between the Gold Edition or the Silver Edition, thus deciding to experience a very special event, where you can also meet the Edition’s Pokémon. Complete the exclusive private quest for my fetch In order to meet. If you can my fetch To catch him during the event, he masters the event attack. You can also put your pokemon collecting skills to the test. To do this, you will also have to switch with friends who have the other version – like at that time Pokemon Gold And silver pokemon – Or at a Kanto event at the time!

Trainers who complete the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto quest get access to an exclusive Masterpiece quest. More details about this “difficult and demanding quest” will follow soon, according to Niantic. will keep you posted!

Global event tickets are now available. More information on ticket sales for live events will follow shortly. If you purchase a ticket for the Pokémon GO: Johto Tour on the following dates, you will get access to the temporary quest in January and February season of origin!

Buy by Monday, January 10, 2022 (local time) to unlock January and February limited search

Purchase by Thursday, February 10, 2022 (local time) to unlock February Limited Search only

Everything you need to know about the Pokémon GO: Johto!

date and time

The global event will take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 9am to 9pm (local time)! In addition to the free offer, coaches can also purchase a ticket to experience an exclusive event.

On Sunday, February 27, 2022, coaches can participate in a live event at select locations. As appreciation at the end Pokemon Gold And silver pokemon Trainers end their journey with encounters with Pokémon from the Kanto region.

Features that require a ticket for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

Would you choose the gold or silver version? You have to make a choice before the event starts and you can’t change your decision later, so think carefully. Tickets are $11.99 (or the local currency equivalent, plus taxes and fees). *

Regardless of the specific ticket version, all ticket holders can look forward to the following during the Pokémon GO: Johto round:

All Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region appear in the wild, in raids, and in quest-based encounters. They are also attracted to smoke, hatch from eggs, can be traded with friends, or can be obtained through evolutions.

You can complete an exclusive special event quest, where you will get to meet the mysterious Pokémon Celebi as a reward. Make sure to capture Celebi during the event so he can handle a special event attack.

When you complete the special quest, you gain access to a second and exclusive masterpiece quest, which extends for even longer and tests your skills as a trainer.

All Pokémon that were originally discovered in the Johto region also appear in shimmering form, some even for the first time in Pokémon GO! For example Icognito G, O, T, U, R and J who are attracted to smoking. Depending on the event version you choose, you’ll also likely come across some brilliant Pokemon in the wild. You can find more information in the event releases overview below.

Complete nine collector’s challenges to earn rewards and another collector’s medal. To do this, trainers have to catch a specific Pokemon with different logos within a specified period of time.

Different Pokemon are attracted to smoking.

Free package with three remote raid passes available in the store.

The eggs hatch four times faster.

You get twice as many candies to hatch eggs.

You will receive additional candy to catch the Johto Pokémon.

You’ll receive up to nine free raid passes when you spin picture discs in arenas.

You will get an exclusive in-game medal as a souvenir for the event.

Take a shot or two to get a surprise.

You will receive special stickers when you spin PokéStops. These stickers are also available in the store.

Features without a ticket on Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

The following features are available to all coaches during the event, even if they haven’t purchased a ticket!

Some of the Pokémon that were first seen in Johto appear in the wild, in raids, and hatch from 7 kilometers from the eggs. Other Johto Pokémon, which otherwise only appear in certain regions, will appear in raids around the world.

Pokémon like Pichu, Pii, Fluffeluff, and Togepi hatch from 2 km long eggs you get at PokéStops.

You can complete temporary research on boss fights.

Gold or Silver Edition?

With a ticket for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, you can choose between two different versions of events, each containing the version-specific Pokémon. To complete the event collector’s challenge, you must also trade with friends who have the other version.

The release’s Pokémon will be attracted to smoking during the event. There is also a higher chance of encountering a certain shiny Pokemon, depending on which version you have. You can find more information below. Once you decide to release the event, there is no way you can undo it, so choose carefully. But don’t worry, there is still time. You don’t have to make a decision until the event approaches.

Gold Edition

Pokémon Gold Exclusive: Webarak, Skorgla, Teddiursa and Mantax are attracted to smoking.

Webarak, Skorgla, Teddiursa and Mantax are attracted to smoking. You have a higher chance of meeting these brilliant Pokemon: Endivie, Feurigel, Karnimani, Webarak, Fluffeluff, Natu, Hoppspross, Sonnkern, Traunfugil, Woingenau, Skorgla, Pottrott, Teddiursa, Quiekel, Mantax und Ho-Oh.

silver edition

Exclusive Pokémon Silver Edition: Ledyba, Botogel, Panzaeron and Phanpy are attracted to smoking.

Ledyba, Botogel, Panzaeron and Phanpy are attracted to smoking. You have a higher chance of meeting these brilliant Pokemon: Endivie, Feurigel, Karnimani, Ledyba, Pii, Mogelbaum, Hoppspross, Yanma, Tannza, Botogel, Panzaeron, Hunduster, Phanpy, Miltank, Larvitar and Lugia.

The world’s first live event from the Pokémon GO tour

At the end of their journey through the Johto region, coaches in select cities can go on a trip to Kanto on February 27, 2022! This optional event is completely separate from the main Pokémon GO Tour event: Johto. You can participate in the global and live event, or just one of the two events. It’s your decision! Remember, you can only experience the adventures of Pokémon GO Tour: Johto on February 26, 2022.

*Tickets are available from the in-app store and are priced at $11.99 (or local currency equivalent, plus taxes and fees). Tickets cannot be purchased with Poké Coins, and are non-refundable (subject to applicable laws and exclusions listed in the Terms of Use).