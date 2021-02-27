Let’s Dance: Professional Dancers 2021

In 2021, Let’s Dance again with a new season on RTL can be watched on TV. In our public show we present to you the professional dancers in the show.

“ Let’s dance“There will be a new round in 2021, and this year 14 different celebrities will dance on the show. In each release, candidates have to persuade both the rigorous expert jury and the audience in front of the screens to design new choreography.”

But of course, the dance-show celebs aren’t alone. The stars receive support from select professional dancers, who train hard with them for weeks, and teach them everything related to waltz, salsa & co. They try to get the best results from the participants to give a perfect performance in the theater show.

Find out here in an overview of the professional dancers who will compete in Season 14 of “Let’s Dance” 2021 and celebrity support.

Let’s dance 2021: These are the professional dancers

Patricia Belosova

Patricija Belousova will be participating in “Let’s Dance” for the first time in 2021. The 25-year-old has been on the dance floor since she was seven and is also a Russian champion in a dance show. In addition to many other successes in dance tournaments, Patricia also managed to secure the title of “Miss Lithuania” in 2014, which she defended until 2019. In parallel with her dance career, the indigenous Lithuanian works as a dance coach and designer for her own fashion brand . Among other things, she designs clothes for tournaments and dance competitions.

Patricia Belosova Photo: TVNOW / private



Renata Dozen

Born in Russia, Renata Lucen first entered the dance floor at the age of ten. At the age of 16, she came to Germany and met her dance partner and current husband, Valentin Lucien, who is also a professional at “Let’s Dance” 2021. Together, the two celebrate many successes in several national and international dance championships. But the 33-year-old has had huge success as well with her notable dance partners. In 2020, she reached second place with her then dance partner Moritz Hans.

Renata Dozen Photo: TVNOW / Luisa-Ulyana Kazakbaev

Christina Loft

Christina Loft was born in Kyrgyzstan and came to Germany with her family when she was only a year old. She has been dancing both Standard and Latin since she was nine years old. In addition to her career as a dancer, she also has a degree in Psychology. At Let’s Dance, she has been an integral part of the professional dancers team since 2017, and last year she reached third place with singer Luca Hänni. In addition, she won in 2020 with Christian Polanc in the “Let’s Dance – The Great Professional Challenge”.

Christina Loft Bild: TVNOW / Anelia Janeva



Kathryn Menzinger

Catherine Menzinger started ballet at the age of three. Since then, a Viennese citizen can look back at his career full of successes. Together with her dance partner Vadim Garbozov, she won the world title at Showdance Standard and the world title at Showdance Latin in 2017. The 32-year-old runs a dance studio in Lower Austria with her parents. She has participated in “Let’s Dance” since 2015 and in her first year of participation won the Cup with Hans Sarpei.

Kathryn Menzinger Photo: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius



Malika Dzumayev

Malika Dzumayev was born in 1991 in Russia She was born and will be a part of Let’s Dance for the first time in 2021. Russian came to Germany at the age of ten. She took her first steps in dancing in her homeland, before the 29-year-old finally joined a dance club in Germany and started dancing little by little, she managed to dance on her way to the highest category in the Standard and Latin majors. Together with her dance partner Zsolt Sándor Cseke, she took 18th place in the Latin rankings.

Malika Dzumayev Photo: TVNOW / Thorben Heks



Marta Arendt

Marta Arendt Cam In Poland She moved to Germany with her parents at the age of eleven. I started dancing two years later. For many years she succeeded with her dance partner Pavel Pashnik and has already won many titles. Among other things, she is a German multiple champion of professional dances in Latin America. The 31-year-old also works as a professional dance coach and teaches kids and adults how to dance. She was a professional dancer on “Let’s Dance” for the sixth time.

Marta Arendt Photo: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius



Robert Beach

Robert Petsch was born in Berlin and spent his childhood in Brandenburg. Since he was eleven years old, he has devoted himself to classic championship dance. Only at the age of fifteen he returned to Berlin without his family in order to further his dance career there. She is 29 years old and has training in dance work as a choreographer and dance coach. In “Let’s Dance”, he has been showing his skills on the dance floor since 2016 and in the same year he reached second place with singer Sarah Lombardi.

Robert Beach Photo: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius



Vadim Garbuzov

Vadim Garbuzov was born in Ukraine and moved to Canada with his family in 1994. After only one year, he started dancing there. In 2003 he began studying sports in Vienna with an emphasis on dance, which he successfully completed five years later. In addition to his work as a performance dancer, the 33-year-old also works as a choreographer and dance sports coach. Vadim has been a part of “Let’s Dance” since 2015. Also in orHe has actually participated in the F-Show “Dancing Stars” several times and was the only professional dancer to have won it three times.

Vadim Garbuzov Photo: TVNOW / M. Fellner

Valentin Lucien

Valentin Lucien saw the light in Russia in 1987. In 1994 his family moved to Germany and in the same year the seven-year-old began to dance. Among other things, he became a junior German dance champion in his youth. After graduating from high school, the 33-year-old decided to study sports and biology to become a teacher. After that, he completely focused on dancing again and has since worked as a coach and judge. He has been a professional dancer with “Let’s Dance” since 2018 and in 2019 he finished second with singer Ella Endlich.

Valentin Lucien Photo: TVNOW / Luisa-Ulyana Kazakbaev



Alexandru Ionel

Alexandru Eonel is 26 years old and this year he was one of the new professional dancers in “Let’s Dance” 2021. Born in Moldova, he discovered dancing at the age of seven and finally moved to Germany at the age of 14 to dedicate himself professionally to dance. As a teenager, Alexandru was a multiple German champion and reached the World Series Finals. Immediately after graduating from high school, the 26-year-old decided to study dentistry and now works as a dentist in a practice that supports his passion for dance.

Alexandru Ionel Photo: TVNOW / private



André Sebes

Andrzej Sebes is from Poland and came to Germany when he was one year old. At the age of nine, he attended dance school for the first time, and when he was fifteen years old, a professional dancer encouraged him to dance professionally. The 33-year-old has participated in national and international dance championships since 2003 and is celebrating great success there. Furthermore, Andrzej holds a degree in Banking Administration. Ultimately, however, he decided to pursue his passion and work full time as a professional dancer. It is part of “Let’s Dance” for the fourth time.

André Sebes Bild: TVNOW / Valentin Bringer



Christian Polanc

Christian Polanck was born in Ingolstadt in 1978. He discovered his passion for dance in 1995 while attending dance classes. After this session he started professionally in the sport of dance and actually reached third place in the German Championship for Latin Dance two years later. This was followed by his participation in various tournaments, often he and his partners appeared as winners. Christian has been the director of his private dance school in Ingolstadt since 2021. The 42-year-old has been a “Let’s Dance” dancer since 2007 and twice managed to dance to the prestigious cup.

Christian Polanc Photo: TVNOW / Corinna Kühn



Evgeny Vinokurov

Evgeny Vinokurov was born in Siberia and has been dancing since he was six years old. At the age of fourteen he moved to his dance partner in Germany without his parents and began dancing professionally there. Over the years, he recorded many successes as a professional dancer and was among other things several times a professor in southern Germany for more than 10 dances. In 2010, the 30-year-old started studying Business Administration and graduated after five years. Evgeny is currently working full time as a professional dancer and dance trainer and is also a freelance consultant for banks.

Evgeny Vinokurov Photo: TVNOW / private



Pasha Zvechini

Pasha Zvechini grew up in Saint Petersburg. After trying many sports, he began standard and Latin dance at the age of seven. At the age of 14, the 29-year-old finally moved to Germany for his school education and at the age of 21 he began dancing professionally. To this day, he has been able to celebrate many successes and among others, he has become the world champion of the dance show in Latin America with his partner. In addition to dancing, Pasha has already been seen in small movie roles as an actor. This year he is in “Let’s Dance” as a professional dancer for the first time.

Pasha Zvechini Photo: TVNOW / Juliette Sokolova



Celebrities who dance with the professionals will be announced on February 26th for the big “Let’s Dance” 2021 pre-show. (The)

