Let’s Dance: Professional Dancers 2021

Also in 2021, Let’s Dance again with a new season on RTL can be watched on TV. In our public show we present to you the professional dancers in the show.

From

David Richster

“ Let’s dance“A new round started in 2021, and again this year 14 different celebrities dance on the show. In each release, candidates have to convince both the strict jury and the audience in front of the screens to design new choreography.”

But of course, dance-show celebrities aren’t alone. The stars receive support from select professional dancers, who train hard with them for weeks, teaching them all about waltz, salsa and their partners. And they try to get the best results from the participants in order to provide an ideal performance on the stage.

You can find out here in our overview of the professional dancers who will compete in Season 14 of “Let’s Dance” 2021 and celebrity support.

Let’s dance 2021: These are the professional dancers

Patricia Belosova

Patricija Belousova will be part of “Let’s Dance” for the first time in 2021. The 25-year-old has been on the dance floor since she was seven and is also a Russian champion in a dance show. In addition to many other successes in dance tournaments, Patricia also managed to secure the title of “Miss Lithuania” in 2014, which she defended until 2019. In parallel with her active career in dance, the indigenous Lithuanian works as a dance coach and designer for her own brand In fashion. Among other things, she designs clothes for tournaments and dance competitions.

Patricia Belosova Photo: TVNOW / private



Renata Dozen

Born in Russia, Renata Lucen first entered the dance floor at the age of ten. At the age of 16, she came to Germany and met her dance partner and current husband, Valentin Lucien, who is also a pro at “Let’s Dance” 2021. Together, the two celebrate many successes in several national and international dance championships. But the 33-year-old has had huge success as well with her notable dance partners. In 2020, she reached second place with her then dance partner Moritz Hans.

Renata Dozen Photo: TVNOW / Luisa-Ulyana Kazakbaev

Christina Loft

Christina Loft was born in Kyrgyzstan and came to Germany with her family when she was only a year old. She has been dancing both Standard and Latin since she was nine years old. In addition to her career as a dancer, she also has a degree in Psychology. At Let’s Dance, she has been an integral part of the professional dancers team since 2017 and reached third place last year with singer Luca Hänni. In addition, she won in 2020 with Christian Polanc in the “Let’s Dance – The Great Professional Challenge”.

Christina Loft Bild: TVNOW / Anelia Janeva



Kathryn Menzinger

Catherine Menzinger started ballet at the age of three. Since then, Viennese natives can look back at their many successful careers. Together with her dance partner Vadim Garbozov, she won the world title at Showdance Standard and the world title at Showdance Latin in 2017. The 32-year-old runs a dance studio in Lower Austria with her parents. She participated in “Let’s Dance” since 2015 and was able to win the cup with Hans Sarpei in her first year of participation.

Kathryn Menzinger Photo: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius



Malika Dzumayev

Malika Dzumayev was born in 1991 in Russia She was born and will be a part of Let’s Dance for the first time in 2021. Russian came to Germany at the age of ten. She took her first steps in dancing in her homeland, before the 29-year-old finally joined a dance club in Germany and started dancing little by little, she managed to dance on her way to the highest class in the Standard and Latin disciplines. Together with her dance partner Zsolt Sándor Cseke, she took 18th place in the Latin rankings.

Malika Dzumayev Photo: TVNOW / Thorben Heks



Marta Arendt

Marta Arendt Cam In Poland She moved to Germany with her parents at the age of eleven. I started dancing two years later. She achieved great success for many years with her dance partner Pavel Pashnik and has already won many titles. Among other things, she is a German multiple champion of professional dances in Latin America. In addition, the 31-year-old is a professional dance coach and teaches kids and adults how to dance. She was a professional dancer on “Let’s Dance” for the sixth time.

Marta Arendt Photo: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius



Robert Beach

Robert Petsch was born in Berlin and spent his childhood in Brandenburg. Since he was eleven years old, he has devoted himself to classic heroic dance. At only the age of 15, he returned to Berlin without his family in order to progressively advance his dance career there. The 29-year-old trained as a dancer and works as a choreographer and choreographer. In “Let’s Dance”, he has been showing his skills on the dance floor since 2016 and in the same year he reached second place with singer Sarah Lombardi.

Robert Beach Photo: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius



Vadim Garbuzov

Vadim Garbozov was born in Ukraine and moved with his family to Canada in 1994. After only one year, he started dancing there with tournaments. In 2003 he began studying sports in Vienna with an emphasis on dance, which he successfully completed five years later. In addition to his work as a performance dancer, the 33-year-old also works as a choreographer and dance sports coach. Vadim has been a part of “Let’s Dance” since 2015. Also in orHe has already participated in the F-Show several times “Dancing Stars” and was the only professional dancer to win three times.

Vadim Garbuzov Photo: TVNOW / M. Fellner

Valentin Lucien

Valentin Lucien was born in Russia in 1987. In 1994 his family moved to Germany and in the same year the seven-year-old began to dance. Among other things, he became the junior German dance champion in his youth. After graduating from high school, the 33-year-old decided to study sports and biology to become a teacher. After that, he completely focused on dancing again and has since worked as a coach and judge. He’s been a professional dancer with “Let’s Dance” since 2018 and in 2019 he ended up at number two with singer Ella Endlich.

Valentin Lucien Photo: TVNOW / Luisa-Ulyana Kazakbaev



Alexandru Ionel

Alexandru Eonel is 26 years old and this year he was one of the new professional dancers in “Let’s Dance” 2021. Born in Moldova, he discovered dance at the age of seven and finally moved to Germany at the age of 14 to dedicate himself professionally to dance. As a teenager, Alexandru was a multiple German champion and reached the finals of the World Championships. Immediately after graduating from high school, the 26-year-old decided to study dentistry and now works as a dentist in a practice that supports his passion for dance.

Alexandru Ionel Photo: TVNOW / private



Andre Sebes

Andrzej Sebes is from Poland and came to Germany when he was one year old. At the age of nine, he entered dance school for the first time, and when he was fifteen years old, a professional dancer encouraged him to dance professionally. The 33-year-old has participated in national and international dance championships since 2003, being a huge success. Furthermore, Andrzej holds a degree in Banking Administration. Ultimately, he decided to pursue his passion and work full time as a professional dancer. It is part of “Let’s Dance” for the fourth time.

Andre Sebes Bild: TVNOW / Valentin Bringer



Christian Polanc

Christian Polanck was born in Ingolstadt in 1978. He discovered his passion for dance in 1995 while attending dance classes. After this session he started professionally in the sport of dance and actually reached third place in the German Championship of Latin Dance two years later. This was followed by his participation in various tournaments, often he and his partners appeared as winners. Christian has been the director of his private dance school in Ingolstadt since 2021. The 42-year-old has been a “Let’s Dance” dancer since 2007 and twice managed to dance to the prestigious trophy.

Christian Polanc Photo: TVNOW / Corinna Kühn



Evgeny Vinokurov

Evgeny Vinokurov was born in Siberia and has been dancing since he was six years old. At the age of fourteen he moved to his dance partner in Germany without his parents and started dancing there professionally. Over the years, he recorded many successes as a professional dancer and was among other things several times a professor in southern Germany for more than 10 dances. In 2010, the 30-year-old began studying Business Administration, which he successfully completed five years later. Evgeny is currently working full time as a professional dancer and dance trainer and he is also a freelance consultant for banks.

Evgeny Vinokurov Photo: TVNOW / private



Pasha Zvychaynyy

Pasha Zvechini grew up in St. Petersburg. After trying different sports, he began standard and Latin dance at the age of seven. At the age of 14, the 29-year-old finally moved to Germany for his school education, and at the age of 21 he began dancing professionally. So far he has been able to celebrate many successes and among other things he became the world champion of the dance show in Latin America with his partner. In addition to dancing, Pasha has already appeared in small movie roles as an actor. This year he is in “Let’s Dance” for the first time as a professional dancer.

Pasha Zvychaynyy Photo: TVNOW / Juliette Sokolova



The celebrities to dance with were announced on February 26th at the big “Let’s Dance” 2021 pre-show. (The)

