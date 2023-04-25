– He destroys Sudan has much to offer travelers as interested in cultural history as Egypt. But the country’s relentless bloodshed is a deterrent.

Photo credit: Musab al-Shami/AP Photo/Keystone

Pyramids = Egypt? Scheduled. In northern Sudan, where the Nubian kingdoms once extended, there are from 200 to 250 such structures, depending on the number, twice as many as in Egypt. Admittedly, the Sudanese tombs are smaller than the Giza giants. These steep pyramids often have a square plan of no more than twelve meters by twelve meters and a height of fourteen meters (unless the top has collapsed over the years, as is the case here). The Nubians copied the architectural style of their pharaonic neighbors to the north. In general, interaction in the Nile Valley in antiquity and beyond has always been close, but rarely peaceful. This was true until the recent past. “Anglo-Egyptian Sudan” was the name of the country from 1899 to 1956; It was a British-Egyptian condominium at the time, again remotely controlled from London. Not much has improved since independence. South Sudan seceded in 2011. Even after that, the rest of Sudan never found the stability that would have encouraged tourists to visit cultural attractions. Today, men in uniform are fighting to destroy the entire country.

Manfred Roesch heads the opinion section at FuW. More information

