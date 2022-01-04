Lenovo Kraken Twisted Base Smart Watch

Secret watch with colorful octopus docking point. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa wants to record with funny color units. Photo: Lenovo / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Score with color units

Alexa clock in the recently introduced Lenovo Smart Clock 2 design The watch with LED display is not only for dessert, it is connected to the network via WLAN and it has integrated the voice assistant from Amazon Alexa. It provides typical Alexa functions like small information, alarms, or shows like streaming music through Amazon Music, radio stations, and podcasts.

Colorful octopuses or clock become sea lion

There is also an increasing number of docking options. For example, a wireless charging dock for Qi-enabled devices such as smartphones or earplug covers. There will also be two ambient light basins for colored light in the bedroom. They come in the shape of an octopus or a sea lion and have color LED lights built in – for nighttime lighting or the mood in the room.

The Alexa watch will be available in the recently introduced Lenovo Smart Clock 2 design (with Google Assistant) with docks from April for just 70 euros, and the wireless charging base costs around 40 euros. Light colored octopuses and docking sea lions should be sold from April for about 30 euros.