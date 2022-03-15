Leila Fernandez will lead Canada in the upcoming BJK Cup qualifiers

With Billy Jean King facing Canada Latvia in the King Cup qualifying round, world number 21 Leila Fernandez has confirmed that she will lead Canada. Fernandez will be joined by Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski, Franோois Amandz and Carol Zhao when it takes place in Canada from March 15.

Against Latvia in Vancouver until 16 April. “I’m very excited to be playing in this year’s Billy Jean King Cup qualifying round,” said Fernandez. “I will always play very happily in this series and look forward to finally being able to do it on home soil.

Wearing Canadian colors on court is always an honor and I can not wait to do it in front of a Canadian crowd. ”

Canada’s BJK Cup team hopes Fernandes will lead the way to victory

Latvia, led by world number 12 Jelena Ostapenko, have some qualities.

“We are delighted to be playing in our series against Latvia in Canada,” said Canada captain Heidi L. Tabak. “For some of the women on the team, including myself, this will be the first home series.

We’re so excited to be part of the team we were able to join, and we hope Leila, Gabriella, Rebecca, Franசois and Carol will do everything they can to help Canada win and qualify for the Billy Jean King Cup Final.

Fernandez missed last year’s Billy Jean King Cup final, but he will return to the Canadian squad for the upcoming qualifying series. The Canadians are confident that Fernandez and the rest of the team will win against Latvia.

“The athletes competing in the Billy Jean King Cup are full of talent. They are elite competitors and enthusiasts. Canadians can not wait to see what they play, “said Pascale St-Onge, Minister for Sports and Economic Development in Canada.

“These athletes are a tremendous source of pride. They inspire all of us, especially the youth, to lead active lives. Congratulations to all the participants in our government.” Photo Credit: Srdjan Stevanovic / Tennis Canada