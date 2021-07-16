Leica Camera AG presents the Leitz Phone 1 exclusively in Japan

Following the previously announced collaboration between Leica Camera AG and Sharp (I mentioned internally) looking at Leica AG . camera Now in more detail about the Leitz Phone 1, which will be sold exclusively in Japan from July 16, 2021. The first smartphone from Leica Camera AG has a 1-inch 20.2-megapixel image sensor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The built-in camera is equipped with a light intensity of 1: 1.9 and digital zoom up to 6x and allows storing images in RAW and JPEG formats.

A special application mode, “Leitz Looks”, is integrated, with which, for example, images such as the Leica M Monochrom can be obtained. More Leitz looks will be made available with subsequent updates that use the 6th generation Qualcomm AI engine from the Snapdragon 888. There’s also a pre-installed LFI.Widget, which offers the best images from the Leica Photography International Gallery.

Designed by the Munich interior design office Leica Design, the Leitz Phone 1 is designed with an intuitive operating concept. The aluminum case in Leica Silver is coated in a glass layer where the 3D Leica logo is seamlessly affixed to a matte black Gorilla Glass background. The simple lens cap attaches to a magnetic mounting system. The outer surface of the silicone housing provides protection against dust and moisture. Integrated into the display is Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max, the largest in-screen fingerprint sensor for smartphones from Qualcomm Technologies, which also works with wet fingers.

Leitz Phone 1 is produced in cooperation with Sharp Corporation and is only available in Japan by operator SoftBank Available.