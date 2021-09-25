LEGO Star Wars Battles – Now Available Exclusively on Apple Arcade

Warner Bros. released. Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today LEGO Star Wars Battles, a new strategy game that combines LEGO Star Wars characters, vehicles, and locations with real-time multiplayer battles. The game is available exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s popular game subscription service that offers unlimited access without ads or in-app purchases.

LEGO Star Wars Battles, developed by TT Games Brighton and published by Warner Bros. Games, allows players to combine characters and vehicles from across the Star Wars galaxy to create unstoppable forces. Strategy is essential when it comes to deploying troops and building LEGO towers on the battlefield to destroy the enemy base. Players control both sides of the force with an array of light and dark armies, each with their own style of play.

“LEGO Star Wars Battles is a new way for fans to experience the allure of LEGO Star Wars on their Apple devices,” said Jason Avent, Head of Studio, TT Games in Brighton. “It’s easy to learn and play, but also offers deep deck building strategies and innovative land invasions for more experienced players.”

With characters and locations from every Star Wars era, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, players can experience popular heroes and villains such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett, and Darth Vader. Collecting, along with characters like Porgs, Stormtroopers, Battle Droids and a variety of vehicles from AT-ATs to TIE bombers to Millennium Falcon. As players progress and level up, players unlock different arenas based on well-known Star Wars environments including Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor, Geonosis, and more.

The game can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV and will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade for a low monthly fee of €4.99 with a one-month free trial. Apple Arcade is also part of Apple One monthly plans (€14.95), Family ($19.95), and Premier (€29.95) with a one-month free trial. *

